Officials issue warning after finding harmful insects in US region for first time: 'Unexpected'

The Asian longhorned tick has officially been found in Maine for the first time — and experts say its arrival could have serious implications for both human health and the state's agricultural economy.

What's happening?

The University of Maine and state officials confirmed the presence of the invasive Asian longhorned tick in Cumberland County, marking the species' first known appearance in the state, according to Maine Public.

The tick, which feeds on livestock, pets, wildlife, and people, is capable of reproducing without mating — meaning a single tick can trigger an infestation. It has already been detected in at least 20 other states, including Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Griffin Dill, director of the UMaine Extension Tick Lab, noted that the species has not yet been confirmed in neighboring New Hampshire. Experts believe it may have traveled north via a migratory bird or a pet exposed out of state.

"They can be found in open, exposed areas like lawns and pastures and even marginal habitat around buildings, where there's gravel and other things, where we just wouldn't really necessarily expect to be seeing ticks," Dill told Maine Public.

Why is this tick concerning?

Ticks are more than a nuisance — they are vectors of disease. While it's not yet clear whether the Asian longhorned tick in Maine carries pathogens already present in the region, the species has transmitted dangerous illnesses in other countries, including severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome in Asia.

Warmer winters and rising global temperatures are helping ticks expand their range and survive in new environments. The shift has already contributed to the rapid spread of Lyme disease across the Northeast, as evidenced by record-breaking tick seasons and the growing risk of mosquito-borne illnesses. The arrival of the Asian longhorned tick adds yet another layer of uncertainty — for both public health and food security.

For farmers, infestations can cause blood loss, stress, and even death in livestock. Given Maine's agricultural economy, officials are closely monitoring potential risks.

What's being done about the sighting?

State and university specialists are expanding tick monitoring programs and encouraging residents to submit samples to the UMaine Extension Tick Lab. In the meantime, experts recommend the same precautions used against other tick species: wearing long sleeves outdoors, using repellents, and checking carefully for ticks after spending time outside.

On a broader scale, reducing the spread of invasive pests requires both prevention and adaptation. Communities can support healthy outdoor environments by limiting the use of pesticides that harm tick predators, such as birds and beneficial insects, and by keeping yards well-maintained to reduce tick habitats.

The bottom line: While the tick's arrival is troubling, awareness and proactive steps can help communities stay safe and resilient.

