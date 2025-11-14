Officials issue warning over looming threat to major US waterway: 'Can go a long way'

It has already caused billions of dollars in damage.

Nevada's waterways are under attack from invaders so tiny you could miss them. That is, until they've clogged your water pipes and cost millions to remove.

What's happening?

Officials are sounding the alarm over a new aquatic threat creeping closer to Nevada's Lake Mead.

After invasive zebra mussels were recently discovered in the upper Colorado River, experts warn that the fast-reproducing shellfish could soon infiltrate the iconic Nevada waterway and devastate its ecosystem.

These thumbnail-sized invaders attach to nearly any surface, including boat hulls and intake pipes. From there, they form dense colonies that clog infrastructure and choke out native species.

The mussels have already caused billions of dollars in damage across the United States, and experts are warning that their move to the West Coast could be catastrophic.

"A little bit of prevention can go a long way," said University of Nevada researcher Sudeep Chandra, who has studied the mussels' impacts on Western lakes.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get a new phone with unlimited 5G and zero activation fees — for just $40 a month Metro by T-Mobile gives you smart value, whether you need a new phone or are just looking for a better plan. This holiday season, get a free 5G phone with no activation fees, for just $40/month. That includes unlimited talk and text, already bundled with taxes and fees. Or, keep your existing phone and number and get unlimited 5G for just $25/month. Either way, enjoy T-Mobile’s Scam Shield technology at no extra cost. Plus, you can even level up to an iPhone 16e this month. Just bring your number and ID and sign up for $50 with the auto pay plan. Learn more

Why is this infestation important?

Once they are established, zebra mussels are nearly impossible to remove. They multiply rapidly and disrupt entire food webs by consuming nutrients that native fish and plants depend on.

The negatives even extend to human infrastructure. The mussels can cripple hydroelectric facilities, block drinking-water systems, and damage boats, costing millions each year in maintenance and control.

To make matters worse, 90% of the region's water is pulled from Lake Mead. Even just a small infestation could threaten supply lines and increase treatment costs.

Looking beyond the impending Lake Mead infestation, the loss of native species and the degradation of water infrastructure hinder progress toward cleaner, safer communities and healthy ecosystems.

What's being done about the invasion?

Nevada's wildlife agencies and water managers are ramping up prevention. Boat inspection programs at Lake Mead and Lake Mohave have already intercepted hundreds of contaminated or high-risk vessels.

Plus, officials are also expanding DNA monitoring to detect new infestations early and using chloramine treatments to keep invasive mussels from colonizing water infrastructure.

For the issue of invasive species more broadly, conservationists and agencies are doubling down on prevention. Across the country, officials have urged communities to consume invasive species to control the population.

Join TCD's exclusive Rewards Club to earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades that will help you save money and future-proof your home.



