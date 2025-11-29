Residents outraged as packs of wild animals tear through US communities: 'They're just rooting up everything'

Destructive and aggressive, wild hogs have infiltrated almost every county in Tennessee. The invasive species has damaged towns, large and small.

Residents of one tiny town in eastern Tennessee are at a loss as they search for a solution to their overwhelming wild hog infestation.

What's happening?

According to WBIR 10 News, wild hogs in Briceville and beyond are damaging property. Not even the local cemetery, which the hogs have dug up, is safe from harm.

The animals have been invasive in Briceville for some time now. Their population, however, is increasing. Thus, the damage they are causing is becoming more severe.

Anderson County commissioner Tim Isbel said, per WBIR 10 News, "There's such an abundance of (wild hogs) now, they're just rooting up everything, personal property, it goes all the way down into the city of Rocky Top behind Colonial Lane."

Briceville is one of many Tennessee towns facing a wild hog infestation. According to AOL, wild hogs now reside in 80 of the 95 counties in Tennessee. They make themselves known by destroying property, crops, and nature, eating native wildlife, and spreading disease.

FROM OUR PARTNER Kick-start the holiday season with an extra $1,500 off a premium e-bike Unlock your next great adventure with a high-tech e-bike at an unbeatable price. Upway saves you up to 60% off retail prices from top-tier brands like Specialized, Aventon, Cannondale, and many more. And this holiday season, you can get an extra $1,500 off your perfect ride, from electric city cruisers and cargo rigs to mountain bikes and road racers. Learn More

These animals do not confine themselves to rural towns like Briceville and have made their way into the city streets of Knoxville, AOL reported. This issue is an ongoing one, and officials are struggling to keep up.

Why are invasive hogs important?

Invasive species like Tennessee's wild hogs compete with native species for food, water, and shelter. This circumstance throws off the natural balance of the ecosystem, further plunging the world into a pit of biodiversity loss.

The Tennessee Wildlife Federation says wild hogs can wipe out crops and wildlife habitats with ease. Additionally, they reproduce efficiently and eat whatever they can get their hands on.

Their actions are not only damaging to the natural ecosystem, food production, and private property. Wild hogs have also become a financial burden. According to the Federation, damages caused by wild hogs in the United States cost up to $1.5 billion annually.

What's being done about wild hogs?

For control over wild hog populations in Tennessee, the Tennessee Wildlife Federation encouraged hunters and landowners to kill wild hogs in 2011. To this day, people are encouraged to hunt wild hogs; eRegulations says there is no off-season for hog hunting.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.