Volunteer 'cowboys' saddle up to wrangle invasive holly in Pacific Northwest forests

"Let's keep stewarding the lands we love, removing one invasive species at a time!"

One recent restoration effort at Whatcom Land Trust's Pratum preserve came up with a tongue-in-cheek Western theme to add a little spice to invasive plant removal for a TikTok video.

As the caption noted, volunteers cast themselves as: "The Invasive Species Cowboys: Wrangling Holly."

What's happening?

In the video, Whatcom Land Trust (@whatcomlandtrust) showed crews "saddled up" to remove the glossy-leaved invasive plant from the forest understory.

#cowboy ♬ original sound - WhatcomLandTrust @whatcomlandtrust The Invasive Species Cowboys: Wrangling Holly! 🌿🤠 Our Invasive Species Cowboys saddled up to tackle invasive English holly at Pratum! 🌱 Invasive species are plants, animals, or organisms that are not native to an area and were introduced from elsewhere. They often spread rapidly, outcompeting native species and disrupting ecosystems. This invasive species thrives in the shade, crowding out native plants . Thanks to dedicated volunteers, Pratum has seen a drop in holly since last year. Let's keep stewarding the lands we love, removing one invasive species at a time! Join a work party! Visit our website! #invasivespecies

With appropriate music as accompaniment and some good-natured acting, the crew uses ropes and lassos to remove the plant while donning cowboy hats. A volunteer even triumphantly holds a plant up high.

"Cowboys thru and thru for sure," one viewer commented.

While they're having fun, the work is needed and important.

The group revealed that non-native holly does well in the region's damp, shady environment and that it can spread aggressively in wooded places. They added that once it is established in the understory, it can crowd out native plants that local ecosystems depend on.

It was first brought in as an ornamental plant, but it's since made its presence felt, especially in the Pacific Northwest.

People taking part in the work party said they were finding less holly than they did last year — an encouraging sign that repeated removal efforts are making a noticeable difference.

"Let's keep stewarding the lands we love, removing one invasive species at a time!" the caption concluded.

Why does it matter?

Invasive plants can reshape landscapes in ways that are easy to miss at first. A holly shrub might seem harmless, especially because many people know it as a decorative plant, but in the wrong environment, it can take over space that native species need to survive.

When native understory plants are pushed out, the effects can ripple through the broader ecosystem, as Oregon Public Broadcasting detailed. Forest floors provide food and habitat for insects, birds, and other wildlife, and disruptions there can weaken the health and resilience of the whole system.

Plants introduced for landscaping can escape into nearby natural areas, where they become increasingly difficult and expensive to manage over time. Choosing native or regionally appropriate plants can help limit that spread.

Repeated local efforts can reduce invasive pressure and help native plants reclaim territory.

What's being done?

At Pratum, the immediate solution is straightforward but labor-intensive. People are showing up and pulling holly. The task amounts to serious ecological maintenance.

"Join a work party! Visit our website!" the group encouraged viewers in the caption.

Organized volunteer work parties can make restoration more accessible, turning a difficult land-management problem into something neighbors can tackle together, with guidance from local conservation groups.

Knowing which invasive plants are common in an area, along with avoiding species known to spread beyond gardens, can help limit future infestations. Nearby land trusts, watershed groups, and park stewards often host restoration days.

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