Resident distressed as harmful plants threaten to take over: 'Is the war lost?'

Dealing with invasive plants can seem like an endless battle. An exasperated homeowner vented their frustrations about the expansive spread of knotweed and tree of heaven in their area.

The OP lives in the northeastern U.S. and has noticed both invasive species on their property, their neighbor's yard, and throughout the downtown area. While the OP plans on taking action and removing the invasive species in their yard, the effort seems hopeless considering both species' significant spread.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Is the war lost?" asked the OP. "Are we just slightly delaying the inevitable restructuring of the ecosystem?"

Redditors in the r/invasivespecies forum empathized with the OP and encouraged them to not lose hope.

"There are effective management strategies for these species (I specialize in knotweed)," responded one user. "You can kill them off and reestablish a much healthier plant biosphere in the area. Don't give up just yet."

"Keep fighting the good fight," added another Redditor.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

While dealing with invasive species can be a time-consuming headache, removing them is worth the effort.

Switching to a native plant yard is a great way to combat invasive species while promoting the local environment. You'll also save time and money on yard maintenance after installing a native-plant lawn. In fact, you can save hundreds of dollars on water, pesticides, and fertilizers each year once you upgrade to a natural lawn.

Growing plants native to your region means less yard work since these species have naturally adapted to the local environment. As a result, they can thrive with minimal assistance from pesticides and fertilizers.

Homeowners who've switched to native-plant lawns have shared their excitement at spotting more wildlife in their yards. Thanks to the native plants, your yard will become a pollinator oasis for butterflies and bees as well as a sanctuary for birds.

Redditors continued to share their own success stories at removing invasive species, slowly but surely.

"Just to give you some hope," wrote one user. "I live in a very large (1500 acres) neighborhood that has lots of tree stands and perfect places for Toh and English ivy. A group of us have been going semi monthly over the past 2 years or so and have made a very noticeable difference."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.