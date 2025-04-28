  • Outdoors Outdoors

Advocates stage unconventional protest dressed as insects to sound alarm over pressing issue: 'We need everyone in on this'

by Kristen Lawrence
Environmental advocates staged an unusual protest outside Hawaiʻi's Capitol, dressing up as bugs to raise awareness about the state's lack of action in controlling invasive species

What happened?

As KHON2 News reported, the Sierra Club of Hawaiʻi, a grassroots environmental organization, marched in front of the Capitol disguised as invasive coconut rhinoceros beetles, little fire ants, and other insects to demonstrate the importance of protecting crops from pests. 

The parody demonstration, which they called "Street Theatre," called attention to the state's lack of funding for invasive species programs and policies. Demonstrators explained that many unwanted pests are thriving in the state because officials have neglected to implement adequate prevention and control methods. 

"Thanks to their steadfast refusal to regulate nurseries and gardening businesses, we have been able to spread all across Oahu and enjoy the bounty of this land, not just your sweet coconuts, but your scrumptious taro, succulent banana and the lolu which is so rare but oh so delicious," seven-legs banana eater, a parody demonstrator, said during the protest, per KHON2 News.

After some group members chased away the nuisance "bugs," others discussed what changes were necessary to prevent invasive species from damaging crops.

While the organization said it is collaborating with community leaders and other groups to formulate a plan to eradicate the pests, it explained that more action and funding from the state are needed for a successful removal. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

"We need everyone in on this, and it's extremely important. Community is doing as much as we can, but we cannot hold the line unless HDOA takes action and collaborates with the organizations that are currently doing the work," Joe Wat, community development coordinator at the nonprofit Key Project, said.

Why are invasive species concerning?

As the demonstrators said, insects such as the coconut beetle are wreaking havoc on important crops across Hawaiʻi, damaging ecosystems and contributing to economic losses for farmers and communities. According to FOX59 News, coconut rhinoceros beetles attack and eat Hawaiʻi's palm trees — including coconut, royal, date, and fan palm varieties — in addition to sugarcane, pineapple, banana, and taro trees. 

"Palm trees are dying by the dozens" on Oahu, according to Hawaiʻi News Now, and the damage caused by the beetles is expected to cost the Pacific islands region nearly $170 million per year by 2040 if the invasion continues, per the Pacific Island Times

Little fire ants are also a big problem in Hawaiʻi, as they damage crops such as bananas, citrus, rambutan, cacao, and coffee, according to the Maui Invasive Species Committee. The insects pose a hazard to humans, pets, and wildlife as well, as they deliver painful stings and can cause blindness in animals. 

What's being done to control unwanted pests?

The Hawaiʻi Invasive Species Council, the island invasive species committees, and community members have teamed up to tackle the spread of problematic pests. Plus, the state recently partnered with pest control companies to launch a multi-million dollar initiative to combat little fire ants. It is also taking measures to keep coconut rhinoceros beetles from destroying valuable crops. 

Planting a native garden in your backyard can keep invasive bugs at bay by attracting beneficial insects and natural predators while promoting a more diverse ecosystem for pollinators

x