Officials wage multimillion-dollar war on invasive insects wreaking havoc on Hawaiʻi's ecosystem — here's what's happening

Hawaiʻi is doubling down on its fight against invasive fire ants and coconut rhinoceros beetles, which threaten the state's environment and economy.

Honolulu Civil Beat reported on the state's efforts in September, explaining the Aloha State invested millions of dollars into biosecurity measures in 2024 following public outcry. Then, a delegation of lawmakers visited experts in New Zealand — a country lauded for its decades-long biosecurity program — to get pointers on battling invasive species.

The publication reported the rhinoceros beetle already has wreaked havoc in Hawaiʻi, destroying coconut palms and eating through some native crops. Meanwhile, the threat of being bitten by fire ants has deterred some people from visiting public spaces.

"Little fire ants infest beach parks, homes, and habitats for native species, resulting in painful stings, lost crops, and injured pets," according to the Hawaiʻi Invasive Species Council.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service calls Hawaiʻi the "endangered species capital of the world," adding that more than 5,000 invasive plants and animals put native species and landscapes at risk.

Native species are important because they keep ecosystems in check. Some of the benefits we get from balanced ecosystems include pollination, water filtration, and soil retention. Keeping Hawaiʻi's environment intact also helps support an industry that brought in $20.78 billion in visitor spending in 2023— with many tourists participating in activities like hiking on the Island of Hawaiʻi (also known as "The Big Island").

The Civil Beat reported lawmakers invested $10 million into biosecurity programs during the 2024 legislative session, and added $3 million to the biosecurity budget to bring it to $9.2 million. More may be needed, however. Per The Civil Beat, "In 2017, the state estimated that it would need to invest $37.8 million every year until 2027 to fully implement a comprehensive Hawaiʻi Interagency Biosecurity Program."

A number of governments across the world have run successful campaigns to rid their lands of destructive invasives. For instance, Japan recently announced that mongooses have been eradicated from Amami-Oshima Island, following a campaign that included trapping and mongoose-sniffing dogs.

Meanwhile, officials in Marco Island, Florida, announced they had removed an invasive plant species from an area set aside for conservation. And New Zealand's model has already eradicated all introduced pest mammals on over 100 offshore islands around the country, according to its Department of Conservation.

While such campaigns show what is possible when governments commit to invasive species action, Hawaiians might have to see it to believe it, Civil Beat reported.

"There's definitely an attitude out in the public that there's nothing we can do about some of these invasive species," Hawaiʻi Sen. Chris Lee told the publication. "New Zealand's model? That proves that that's not true."

