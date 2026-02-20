Scientists raise alarm after discovering overlooked 'victims of invasion': 'Undergoing concerning declines'

Research has shown how invasive species harm insect populations.

What's happening?

The analysis of the impact of invasive species on insects was led by the U.K. Centre for Ecology and Hydrology.

Published in the journal Nature Communications, the experts found that invasive species have reduced native insect populations by an average of 31% and reduced the number of insect species by 21%.

This is one of the first times that scientists have quantified how insect populations are harmed by invasive species. As Grace Skinner, lead author of the study and data scientist, told Meteored U.K., "It is crucial that we recognize insects not just as invaders but also as victims of invasion."

Bugs like the spotted lanternfly or tiger mosquito are invasive in many regions and cause chaos in ecosystems. They push out native species, destroy habitats, and deplete resources. But the study also showed that not all bugs are bad guys.

Why is this new information important?

Skinner stated, "Insects are undergoing concerning declines across the world and as this trend continues, essential ecosystem services will increasingly be at risk."

Insects are crucial parts of their ecosystems. They act as prey for many animals. For example, 96% of birds feed insects to their young, according to research published in the journal Ornithological Applications.

Insects can act as predators or parasites, too, keeping populations of larger animals in control. They also aid decomposition by breaking down dead plants and animals and recycling nutrients for healthier soil.

Among their most important roles is pollination. About 75% of all flowering plants depend on pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, for reproduction, per the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Furthermore, around 35% of global food crops rely on pollinators. Without these insects, the human food supply would suffer immensely.

What's being done about insect population declines?

Skinner cited cross-border collaborations on biosecurity as an important aspect of controlling invasive species. This prevents plant and animal species from crossing borders and disrupting ecosystems.

But research like this helps raise awareness so conservation efforts can be directed toward bugs in need.

"Identifying the insects most vulnerable to biological invasions will support better prioritisation of habitat management and also action to prevent and control invasive alien species," Skinner said, per Meteored.

Study co-author Dr. Joseph Millard of the University of Cambridge explained how further research could help, telling the publication, "We hope our analysis encourages more research into how invasive alien species interact with other threats to insect biodiversity — for example, how climate change might influence invasive alien species populations and amplify their impacts."

In some places, killing invasive species is encouraged. This could mean eating an invasive fish species or ripping invasive trees out of your garden.

