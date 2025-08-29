Resident distressed after discovering 'tree of hell' infesting their yard: 'What do I do?'

"I don't want to use poison unless I have to."

The tree of heaven is a painfully invasive species, often referred to as the "tree of hell" for its pervasive nature.

A Reddit user took to the subreddit r/Permaculture to share their story with this devilish plant on their rented property, and they sought advice for managing it.

"What do I do about these TOH in my yard's preexisting brush pile? I don't want to use poison unless I have to, but all my research says it's necessary. Where do I start??" the user said, accompanied by photos of the invasive tree.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Invasive plants like the tree of heaven typically come into areas from way outside of their native habitats. As the tree of heaven is native to China, there it has stronger neighboring plants that help keep it from taking over. Meanwhile, when it blooms in the U.S., it can outcompete native plants for nutrients and wreak havoc on the natural ecosystem.

Invasive species can be introduced into an area in a number of ways, but there are steps you can take to prevent invasive takeovers.

A good place to start is rewilding your yard or garden. By planting native plants, you will save time and money on your garden, as it will require less water and maintenance. These plants will also help to crowd out invasives, and pollinators will love them.

Plus, you won't need heavy pesticides or other chemicals, as these can be dangerous for pets and kids, and make any edible plants you are growing unsafe.

Commenters on the "tree of hell" post shared their insight for dealing with this problematic plant.

"I just cut at base, same as any weed," one user suggested.

Another user added, "You can chop out the crown with a shovel, and if anything new comes up weed it out."

While the internet is a great place to communicate with fellow plant lovers, it's always a good idea to speak to a professional when dealing with invasive species.

A gardening expert online shared further details for accurately managing this invasive tree of heaven, which includes tackling it at the right time and in the right way to ensure you get the necessary results.

