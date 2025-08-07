Anglers break records after getting green light to reel in harmful fish: 'My fishing pole took a hard hit'

Anglers in Delaware have broken records after catching two large invasive fish species, according to the state Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

As reported by Milford Live, the first catch took place on May 21 in Lums Pond, when an angler reeled in a 33-pound flathead catfish, the largest ever recorded in the state. Another angler landed a 15-pound northern snakehead on June 1.

"My fishing pole took a hard hit, bending to the ground," said the angler who caught the catfish, per Milford Live.

Both fish are invasive in the state. Flathead catfish are native to the Mississippi and Ohio river basins but were first detected in Delaware in 2010. They pose a significant threat to native aquatic wildlife and are spreading at a fast rate. Northern snakeheads were also discovered in the state in 2010. Originally from Asia, these fish are highly aggressive and outcompete native species such as largemouth bass. The DNREC is encouraging anglers to catch and kill them to help protect native species.

Removing invasive species can be a challenging but rewarding job. Invasive plants and animals can destroy native environments, damage property and infrastructure, ruin crops, and spread pests and diseases. Many areas are working to remove invasive species and restore environments to their native states, supporting native ecosystems and protecting the services they provide.

Native species are crucial for the proper functioning of ecosystems and offer a range of services on which people depend. Native ecosystems help provide clean air and water, regulate the climate, and provide essential habitat for pollinators who support food production.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

One way to help support native ecosystems is to remove invasive plants from your yard and replace them with native plants. This can help prevent invasive species from invading local natural areas while offering native habitat to local wildlife. There are many ways to incorporate native plants into your garden, including creating native flower beds or replacing your lawn with a more natural alternative.

A bonus is that native plants are much cheaper and easier to maintain, as they are adapted to the local environment and don't need additional watering or fertilizer to flourish.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







