Experts raise red flags as dangerous plants wreak havoc on popular shoreline: 'It will completely turn a diverse native habitat into a monoculture'

Two invasive species are wreaking havoc on a shoreline in British Columbia, according to the Comox Valley Record.

What's happening?

Patches of grass species Spartina densiflora and Spartina patens have been discovered between Little River and Bowser on the shoreline of the Strait of Georgia.

Spartina densiflora was first discovered near Vancouver in 2005, while Spartina patens has been around since the 1970s.

The two species are described by the Comox Valley Record as "highly competitive with native vegetation," and conservationist Taylor Marriott told the outlet they can alter drainage patterns and cause significant flooding.

As Marriott, Conservation Programs Specialist for Ducks Unlimited Canada, explained, "If we let it go to seed and just let it grow, it will completely turn a diverse native habitat into a monoculture of just the single species."

Why is fighting invasive species important?

Much of the work of environmentalists around the globe is dedicated to the preservation of ecosystems: the complex network of living things that help each other survive. That's why the introduction of invasive species that alter those precious ecosystems can be so frustrating.

The unwelcome plants compete with natural vegetation in the area for precious resources such as water and nutrients in the soil. They also affect the local landscape.

Animal life is also impacted by all of this as their habitats and food supply can be drastically changed. For instance, when flooding caused by the Spartina occurs, holes in the soil that are essential for crab survival disappear, per the Comox Valley Record.

Unfortunately, this is a problem that isn't just plaguing British Columbia. California's coastline has been dealing with an invasive succulent known as the ice plant for years. Across North America, the quagga mussel, which is native to Ukraine, has drastically altered ecosystems after being found in U.S. lakes.

What's being done about invasive species?

There is much to be done when it comes to invasive plants. First and foremost, individuals and communities alike can educate themselves on critical climate issues, with a focus on learning how to protect native plants, animals, and their habitats.

When it comes to Spartina densiflora and Spartina patens, local experts are doing everything they can to fight back. One method is to dig them out, but this is a complicated process because in order to completely eradicate them, workers need to get all the way down to their roots.

Another method is using herbicides, the Comox Valley Record reports. But the Canadian conservationists are wary of the effects herbicides can have on the environment, so they use a very targeted, low-toxicity version. The herbicide is specifically designed to stick to the invasive species, meaning it doesn't spread to native plants they are trying to protect.

Of course, none of these methods to fight the spread of invasive species are effective unless we know it's there. With that in mind, there is a Report Invasive Species app where individuals can report sightings of the invasive species so they can be dealt with accordingly.

