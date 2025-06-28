  • Home Home

Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos of incredible yard transformation: 'My labor of love'

by Laurelle Stelle
"This has been the best journey."

Photo Credit: Reddit

One Texas homeowner took their yard from gross to green by simply switching to native plants.

The Redditor shared before-and-after photos on the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit. 

"I've done a lot of work on my house, but I'm most proud of transforming my front yard with native plants," they wrote. "This has been the best journey and one I hope to do for the rest of my life."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Their "before" photo showed a completely dead lawn and nearly empty flower beds, with just a couple of bushes showing signs of life. The "after" photo had multiple bushes, new beds full of thriving plants and cactuses, raised planters, vines on trellises, a young tree, and even a lush, green new lawn.

Their secret was working with their environment.

"When I first started I knew nothing about native plants, but read books and took a few classes," they wrote. "I have a rain garden for my gutter run off, lots of pollinator plants, and even my grass is native. I just got my yard certified as a Wildlife Habitat!"

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Native plants are the best choice for a project like this because they are well-suited to the environment they evolved in. For example, Texas is very dry, so not just any plant will thrive there without lots of extra watering. However, a native species will thrive without running up your water bill — and many of them look lush and green while doing it.

For instance, take the species of grass the Redditor chose for their lawn. 

"It's a native turf blend of buffalo grass, curly mesquite, and blue gramma called 'thunder turf,'" they commented. "It does take [foot] traffic but needs full sun. It's more 'grassy bunches' vs turf look, but I love it and find it soft to walk on. I never water it except the peak of summer."

Meanwhile, the rain garden they mentioned allows them to plant species that need a little more water while protecting the rest of their yard from flooding.

Commenters loved the outcome. 

"Incredible job wow!!!" one user wrote.

"Thank you! My labor of love," the original poster replied.

