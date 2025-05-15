Researchers determine culprit after observing fish mysteriously decreasing in size: 'We don't even really know exactly how they managed'

New research shows that an invasive fish species might be affecting the size of native trout in Canadian lakes.

What's happening?

According to CBC News, lake trout in northern Ontario have been smaller in size in recent years. Scientists suspect that invasive rainbow smelt may be behind these changes.

University of Waterloo researcher Christian Therrien told CBC News that the consumption of rainbow smelt can cause heart problems and thiamine deficiency in trout. Therrien noted that the lake trout were previously around five feet in length. Now, the fish are usually no longer than two feet.

Scientists said more research is required to fully understand the potential impacts of rainbow smelt on native species in the region. "We don't even really know exactly how they managed to invade it and spread throughout the province," Therrien shared.

Researchers said it would be extremely difficult to remove the invasive smelt from the lakes because they have been spreading for decades. Instead, their goals are to figure out how the species got there and what steps can be taken to prevent further invasions.

Why is preventing the spread of invasive species important?

Invasive animal and plant species can have harmful consequences on the environment. According to the National Wildlife Federation, more than 40% of threatened or endangered species are at risk because of invasive species.

Many invasive species enter and disrupt ecosystems due to human introduction, sometimes by accident and often during development projects. They might prey upon native species or force them to compete for food and other resources, even posing existential threats.

Non-native species can also have negative economic effects. According to a 2022 study, the United States may spend around $20 billion per year on damages, losses, and management associated with invasive species.

What can be done to slow the spread of invasive species?

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service has projects in place to prevent and control invasive species throughout the country. The agency has more than a dozen strike teams in charge of prevention on wildlife refuge lands and waters.

Meanwhile, there are some simple steps that individuals can take to slow the spread in their own areas. For example, checking hiking or fishing gear for invasive species contamination before returning home can prevent accidental spread from one place to another.

Homeowners can also combat invasive species by rewilding their yards with native plants.

Whereas invasive species can cost money and demand resources, natural lawns, for example, tend to require less investment all around. Because native plants are well-adapted to the places where they are being cultivated, they typically take less water and maintenance to thrive.

