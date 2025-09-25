  • Outdoors Outdoors

Expert issues warning on rapid spread of harmful plant in eye-opening video: 'It takes up space and doesn't give back'

by Jennifer Kodros
An outdoor enthusiast shared a video to clearly demonstrate why invasive plants are so harmful.

Lindsay Thomas Jr. (@lindsaythomasjr_nda) brilliantly shows why non-native plants are the "enemy of diversity" and need to be controlled.

@lindsaythomasjr_nda Non-native plants are the enemy of diversity because nothing uses them. Every time you control an invasive plant, you reclaim space for native plants that participate in and benefit ecological systems. #invasivespecies #invasiveplants #nativeplants #wildlife #pollinators ♬ original sound - Lindsay Thomas Jr.

The TikToker showed a field of endless Japanese stiltgrass, asking viewers to notice how each leaf is perfect and flawless because nothing is eating it or using it.

"It's a non-native invasive. It takes up space and doesn't give back," he explained in the video.

In the middle of all of it is a single pokeweed plant, and the leaves show that caterpillars are eating it up. Lindsay went on to say that deer are interested, the blooms attract pollinators, and it produces berries for birds.

"Every time you control an invasive plant, you reclaim space for native plants that participate in and benefit ecological systems," he wrote in the caption.

Invasive species are a huge threat to the natural order of ecosystems because they outcompete natives for vital resources. Once they take root, they spread quickly and can be close to impossible to eradicate.

Landscaping with native plants saves money and requires far less maintenance than monoculture lawns. Native lawns help conserve water and minimize chemical usage because they tend to thrive naturally on their own. This creates a much healthier space for pollinators, who we all rely on for our food supply.

You can rewild your yard in a variety of ways, whether it's with clover, wildflowers, or vegetables. Even starting small with a partial lawn replacement comes with loads of benefits.

The invasive education was much appreciated by many who needed the visual explanation to fully understand the negative impacts.

"This video has me relooking at what is beautiful," one TikToker wrote.

"Perfect illustration," another praised.

"Keep it native!" a third exclaimed.

