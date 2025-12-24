Outraged neighbors call out homeowner who posted shocking item for sale: 'Unbelievable'

A homeowner was called out online for posting an ad listing an invasive species for sale — for a whopping $300.

The ad was shared by the Facebook group Invasive Plant ID & Removal in the United States and Canada, whose goal is to help identify, track, and remove invasive species across North America through online posts like this.

The ad lists oriental bittersweet vine for sale at the aforementioned $300 price tag, calling it a "beautiful vine" and featuring a photo of it growing along a tree in the woods.

"Unbelievable," one user commented under the post.

"Actually....what if we started posting invasives for sale and then when someone inquired, we're like, just kidding! This ish is awful, here's a native alternative and let them know where to shop locally," suggested another user. The user pointed out that invasive species often spread more easily due to online sales in commercial spaces like garden centers.

Oriental bittersweet vine is an invasive species introduced in the 1860s and native to northern Asia. Now, even over 100 years later, it continues to threaten habitats in the Northeast and Midwest United States, often growing in dense forest edges by wrapping around the trunks of various canopies. This can put enormous stress on the tree, often constricting the trunks or preventing the leaves from receiving shade.

Like other invasive plant species, bittersweet vine tends to outcompete native species for space and nutrients, limiting biodiversity and threatening the long-term health of the environment.

The best way to combat invasive species is not only to take action to help remove them, but to buy and plant more native plants to rewild your yard and community. Native plants often require little to no maintenance because they are adapted to the local climate and rainfall patterns.

They also help to attract pollinators that assist in the spread of pollen and seeds, as well as support our food supply.

Monocultured lawn alternatives, such as clover and buffalo grass, are good options for beginners looking to invest in a natural lawn. Xeriscaping your lawn — i.e., a process that makes your lawn less reliant on irrigation to grow — can also help to reduce maintenance further and save money in the long run.

