Invasive pests are spreading faster than experts can contain them: 'An early warning system'

Several studies show that these non-native insects and bugs are entering the region faster than available funding, research, and coordinated response efforts can keep up with.

Invasive pests are spreading across the Southeastern United States faster than researchers can study or contain them, and scientists warn that delays in addressing them could have long-term environmental and economic consequences.

What's happening?

Clemson News reported that two special issues of the Florida Entomologist (Vols. 107 and 108) are shining a light on invasive pests in the Southeast. Several studies show that these non-native insects and bugs are entering the region faster than available funding, research, and coordinated response efforts can keep up with.

The region's warm temperatures, major shipping hubs, and expanding urban development make it particularly vulnerable to non-native insects and pathogens.

"For South Carolina growers and residents, these findings are more than scientific data; they're an early warning system," Clemson researcher Zee Ahmed said. "Early action isn't optional anymore, it's essential for safeguarding South Carolina's economy and natural landscapes."

Why are invasive pests concerning?

For farmers, invasive pest outbreaks are making production more expensive — and that translates to higher grocery prices for the rest of us. Once invasive species are established, they are difficult and costly to remove, and they can destroy crops and spread diseases.

Invasive species can decimate native ecosystems by outcompeting local plants and animals for food, water, and habitat. When native species disappear, entire food webs can unravel. Native plants and animals help protect soil health, filter water, support pollinators (essential to our food supply), and stabilize the climate. When biodiversity is disrupted, communities lose critical natural resources that support lives and livelihoods.

Additionally, rising global temperatures are expanding the range and habitat of many invasive species, such as disease-carrying ticks and mosquitoes, allowing them to survive winters that once kept their populations in check.

What's being done about invasive pests?

Researchers say more funding is needed to stop invasive insects at their arrival points, as well as better detection methods and improved coordination between state and federal agencies. Early monitoring programs and rapid-response teams can prevent small outbreaks from becoming regional crises.

Individuals can also help by rewilding their yards with native plant species that support the ecosystem and pollinators. Also, avoiding transporting firewood and plants across state lines can help prevent the spread of invasive bugs. Individuals can also report unusual pest sightings to local authorities to help slow their spread.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.