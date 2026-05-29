Officials warn that 157 Costco grapevines may carry vineyard-killing pest in California Wine Country

"Costco is directly contacting members who purchased plants within the timeframe."

A vineyard-threatening insect has turned up in plant shipments sold at Costco stores across California's North Bay, prompting an urgent warning for shoppers in Wine Country.

On May 26, officials said dozens of grapevines were unaccounted for, raising concerns that the pest could spread into neighborhoods, backyards, and commercial growing regions.

What's happening?

As KRON reported, agriculture officials announced that glassy-winged sharpshooters were found on deliveries of grapevines and citrus plants originating at Burchell Nursery, Inc. in Fresno County and sent to Costco locations in Napa, Solano, Sonoma, and Marin counties.

The affected plants were delivered between April 21 and Tuesday, May 26, according to the Napa County Agricultural Commissioner's Office. In Napa County alone, 157 of the 220 grapevines delivered to Costco were unaccounted for and may have reached customers.

"Costco is directly contacting members who purchased plants within the timeframe and has been a cooperative partner with all County Ag Commissioners," Napa County officials wrote, per KRON.

The insect is especially concerning because it carries Pierce's disease, a bacterial illness that can kill grapevines. Officials also said the pest can damage citrus, almond, and backyard plants, making the issue concerning beyond just the wine industry.

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Why does it matter?

For communities across Wine Country, this is more than a plant-health problem.

Vineyards support local jobs, farm income, tourism, and the identity of entire regions. A pest that can kill grapevines threatens an industry that many households and small businesses depend on.

The danger also extends beyond commercial agriculture. Since glassy-winged sharpshooters can damage citrus, almonds, and residential plants, families who picked up spring greenery for their yards could unknowingly be bringing home a destructive invasive species.

That kind of spread can delay progress toward a healthier, more resilient future for communities already dealing with agricultural stress from extreme weather, rising costs, and ecosystem disruption. Preventing invasive species from gaining a foothold is a key part of protecting food systems and local landscapes.

According to the California Department of Food and Agriculture, the insect was initially found in California in 1994 and comes from the southeastern United States and northeastern Mexico. Its reappearance in retail shipments shows how easily invasive threats can move through everyday consumer channels.

What's being done?

As KRON reported, anyone who bought grapevine or citrus plants from Costco stores in the North Bay during April or May is being asked to contact their county agricultural commissioner's office for an inspection.

Officials told KRON that customers should keep the plant in its original pot or container and place it inside two trash bags, one inside the other. The plant should not be moved, transported, or returned to the store.

Shoppers are also being told not to throw the plant away in the trash or place it in a compost bin, since that could make containment harder.

"Community cooperation is critical right now," Solano County Agricultural Commissioner Ed King told KRON. "If you recently purchased grapevines or citrus plants from Costco, we are asking you to contact the Agriculture Department immediately so we can safely contain and eliminate this threat."

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