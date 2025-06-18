Wineries brace for impact as emerging threat puts grapes at risk: 'If we can't grow grapes, we can't have a winery'

An invasive insect may soon be putting local wineries at risk, according to Indiana Public Media.

What's happening?

The spotted lanternfly has been found in Indiana, likely transported by visitors coming to tailgate at the local university. This insect feeds on the sap of grapevines and leaves a mold-causing honeydew in its wake.

That mold can inhibit growth to the point where Indiana vineyards may need to get their grape supply from elsewhere. This would increase operating costs that would be passed on to consumers.

Why are invasive species important?

"In the long run, if we can't grow grapes, we can't have a winery," said Jim Butler, president of Butler Winery, per Indiana Public Media.

Invasive species are routinely brought into new environments by human transportation. If they're able to get established, they can outcompete local species, monopolize resources, and drive down biodiversity. That biodiversity is needed to maintain the health of the plants we use, including grapes.

Combined with destructive bugs, vineyards face compounding threats from climate shifts and invasive plants.

What's being done about invasive species?

While there is a temptation to apply heavy synthetic solutions to protect crops from invasive threats, some farmers are hesitant to do so due to downstream effects. Instead, they're opting for all-natural insect management.

"I could napalm the vineyard with insecticide and remove it of most life if I wanted to," said Cody Leaderbrand, manager of Owen Valley Winery, per Indiana Public Media.

"But at the end of the day, being a good steward to the earth that we participate on and live on (means) making sure that none of these things affect other living organisms," Leaderbrand continued.

He added, "Because insecticides don't just happen where they're sprayed, there's always the runoff with the rain and where down the stream, literally and metaphorically, that would affect humans as well."

