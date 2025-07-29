Expert issues warning over aggressive plant contributing to wildfires: 'I've been saying this for so long'

This invasive species could be contributing to California's frequent wildfires.

Through his conservation account on Instagram, botanist Jessie Dickson (@sacramentofoodforest) warned others about the spread of a highly flammable, invasive species across California.

"Invasive eucalyptus are crashing biodiversity in California," Dickson wrote in the caption. "These trees fall from wind easy, have become one of the biggest wildfire threats in the country, and prevent native plants from thriving."

Eucalyptus is native to Australia and was introduced to California in the 1850s. Like other invasive species, eucalyptus spreads rapidly, outcompetes native plants, and is difficult to remove.

Eucalyptus is especially dangerous because of its high flammability. Flammable oil, dry leaves, and shedding bark make eucalyptus responsible for fueling many of California's devastating wildfires.

While invasive species wreak havoc on the environment, native species do the exact opposite. Native plants boost biodiversity, shelter wildlife, reduce pollution, and are perfectly adapted to the local environment.

Removing eucalyptus from California is no easy task, and many residents don't want them to go. Their fresh smell and aesthetic appeal make it difficult to convince others of their damage.

You may have eucalyptus trees in your neighborhood, or unknowingly grow other invasive species in your backyard. For example, English ivy, Japanese knotweed, and bamboo are common invasive offenders that are a headache for homeowners to remove.

Some commenters shared in their frustration with finding eucalyptus, while others argued for them to stay.

"I live on a road with a lot of eucalyptus trees. With all the crazy weather this year, multiple have fallen over," one commenter said.

"I love these trees," another user wrote, "they offer good shade. Plus it's better than no trees at all, there's not enough big trees in the city."

"Finally, someone gets it! I've been saying this for so long! I hate seeing forests of them on my way to the bay from the valley," a third commented.

