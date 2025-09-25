Innovative project takes aim at harmful fish wreaking havoc in US waterways: 'Can be repurposed into something useful'

Some invasive species can be put to good use, as a partnership in Missouri is demonstrating.

Missouri Coast Fisheries, a conservation group based in Farley, Missouri, and the Missouri Department of Conservation are working together to harvest invasive carp that are taking over the Platte River.

According to the MDC, species like silver and bighead carp eat the plankton that native fish such as bass and crappie need to survive when they are young. One native sport fish, the paddlefish, feeds on plankton throughout its entire life cycle.

Now, the MDC and MCF are working together to not only remove over 40,000 pounds of invasive carp from the Platte River during a massive operation held over two periods in September, per KSHB 41, but they are also repurposing the carp instead of discarding them wastefully.

The plan is for the MCF to convert the leftover carp into several eco-friendly products for locals to use, such as durable fishing bait, organic fertilizer, and even natural pet treats.

"This project is about more than removing a harmful species," said Greg Trial, CEO and Co-Founder of MCF, in the press release for the project.

"It is about proving that invasive carp can be repurposed into something useful, turning an environmental challenge into lasting value for Missouri families, farmers, and anglers."

If left unchecked, invasive species like the carp can wreak havoc on local ecosystems by depleting natural resources, including food, that local wildlife relies on to grow and thrive.

Invasive plants are capable of causing just as much destruction to ecosystems as invasive animals, mainly by outmaneuvering native plants and growing rapidly to spread and take over areas before they have a chance to thrive.

Most gardeners struggle to remove invasive plants, and removal often only provides a temporary solution. Full-blown prevention is the only long-term solution, and the best way to achieve this is to invest in rewilding your yard with native plants that are local to your area.

These plants not only require little water and maintenance due to their natural acclimation to local climate patterns, saving you money on water and expensive fertilizers, but are also highly attractive to pollinators that will help them prosper even further.

Some other reasonable solutions to consider when trying to upgrade to a natural lawn are grasses like clover and buffalo, which also require little maintenance. You can even go so far as to xeriscape your yard to ensure it is healthy while still requiring minimal water.

