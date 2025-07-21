Gardener reveals little-known tips to kill off dangerous plants that always seem to come back: 'You missed a piece'

The gardener explained that you really need to know your invasive species to effectively remove them.

Invasive plants can do a lot of damage, especially when they keep coming back, no matter what you do.

One gardener has some useful information on how to help banish invasive plants for good.

Posting on TikTok, GardeningGrant (@gardeninggrant) revealed some little-known tips for removing returning invasives.

One of the most important garden jobs is to remove any invasive plants from your garden. Each invasive plant has different growth habits and evil superpowers so be sure to research the best way to remove it before you start digging. Some invasive plants, like bindweed, benefit more from repeatedly cutting the plant back at the base vs digging it out. Others, like garlic mustard, are easy to pull out entirely after a good rain. This is not a glamorous part of gardening but it's the most critical. Staying on top of the weeding, especially invasive and noxious weeds, is in your best interest if you want to keep growing the plants you like. You should not, I repeat SHOULD NOT, apply any herbicides to your garden. You'll most likely do a lot more harm than good. If you're invasive plants are really out of control, it's best to hire a specialist. This does not mean a landscaping company. You want to find an expert in invasive plant removal. They have the expertise and training to remediate your space while doing the least amount of harm to wildlife and the ecosystem.

Grant explains that you really need to know your invasive species to effectively remove them. He demonstrates this by showing creeping bellflower, a species that is originally from Europe and has spread like wildfire in North America.

The TikToker said that to successfully remove this plant, you need to be sure you have dug out every bit of root, or it will keep returning.

The gardener shows a piece he had dug out, saying, "you missed a piece," before showing how big the roots really are and just how much you need to remove.

Removing invasive species is the best way to protect natural environments and native species. Invasive plants in your garden can quickly spread outside your yard, outcompeting native plants in the local environment until very few or none are left.

This is disastrous for local wildlife that depend on native plants to survive, as it removes a vital food source and reduces their habitat.

Invasive wildlife is also problematic. For example, feral pigs have caused huge amounts of damage all over the U.S.

Many federal and state programs exist to help remove invasive species, which cost the world billions of dollars every year in damages.

Doing your part to keep invasive species at bay can help support these programs, protect natural environments, and contribute to healthier ecosystems.

Many commenters shared the challenges they have faced in removing invasive plants.

One wrote: "I've slowly gotten the bluebell flowers under control in my garden. There's barely any here and there every year they're dwindling down, but I have a neighbor 4 houses down with a full yard of it."

Another suggested a different solution: "I think there should be laws against greenhouses selling plants that are invasive locally."

