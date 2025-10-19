Officials place 'pristine' outdoor destination under close monitoring after concerning discovery: 'Starting to become vulnerable'

The steady rise of global temperatures has continued to trigger a number of concerning issues across the globe. This includes the introduction of invasive barnacle species in some of the northernmost parts of Canada.

What's happening?

As CBC News reported, cold temperatures in Arctic Canada have kept most invasive species at bay for years. But as the region warms at a rapid pace, conditions are quickly becoming more suitable for invasive species to enter vulnerable ecosystems.

With warmer temperatures, ship traffic through Arctic waters, especially the Northwest Passage, has increased by more than 250% since 1990.

In a study published in the journal Global Change Biology, a team of researchers examined the consequences of increased traffic.

Ships can often accidentally carry non-native species on their hulls or in ballast water, helping them reach new places. This has likely contributed to the presence of the bay barnacle, the first invasive barnacle species found in Nunavut.

The researchers examined environmental DNA metabarcoding, detecting traces of genetic material in water samples, to see which organisms can be found along the Northwest Passage.

They collected small water samples from 27 sites popular with cruise ships and analyzed them for the DNA of tiny organisms.

Why is the invasive barnacle species concerning?

Betty Boyse, a postdoctoral researcher at the British Antarctic Survey and co-author of the study, explained that without environmental DNA, the bay barnacle's presence may have flown under the radar.

"Essentially all I have to do is go and collect a bucket of seawater, and within the seawater, I basically am collecting any shed skin cells, any poo, anything that organisms are putting into the environment … and I can use this to actually identify what species have been there," Boyse told CBC News.

Boyse explained that ships make an excellent place for bay barnacles to attach themselves to due to the abundance of food that the watercraft pick up.

"I think what the barnacle really does signify is that this incredibly pristine environment is starting to become vulnerable to invasive species," added Boyse.

Invasive barnacles can become a major disruption to ecosystems by outcompeting native species for resources and food sources.

They can also harm native marine life by altering habitats, making them unsuitable for other organisms. This can disrupt delicate food chains, ultimately impacting the food supply for human populations.

What's being done about the invasive barnacle?

Fisheries and Oceans Canada, a federal agency responsible for managing Canada's fisheries, oceans, and marine resources, reached out to CBC News to elaborate on the researchers' discovery of bay barnacles.

The agency emphasized the importance of confirming the presence of the invasive barnacle species through direct observations.

"Additional monitoring and visual confirmation is required to determine whether the detected environmental DNA corresponds to a live organism or whether it reflects transported genetic material," the agency wrote in an email to CBC News.

