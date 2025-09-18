Resident raises concerns after spotting worrying scene in public park: 'It pains me to see this'

"Wish you well on your fight."

A Redditor shared their distress after noticing an invasive plant taking over an area of a public park.

On the subreddit r/invasivespecies, they posted an image of an area with native pawpaws being overrun by invasive bamboo.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"It pains me to see this. I've pushed back a little on the bamboo, but it's in a public park not very close to where I live and was well established before I ever saw it," the OP wrote.

Invasive species like bamboo are a big problem across the U.S., infesting habitats and causing damage to native wildlife, human health, and the economy.

Research has estimated that invasive plants and animals have cost the U.S. around $26 billion per year since 2010, per the National Invasive Species Information Center.

This massive cost is because invasives destroy property and infrastructure, damage crops, and spread diseases. For example, the Asian tiger mosquito serves as a vector for many diseases, including West Nile virus and dengue fever. Invasive species also alter habitats and cause native populations to decline through resource competition and habitat degradation.

One of the best ways to prevent invasive species from taking over is to support native ecosystems.

Instead of planting ornamental and invasive species in your yard, you could consider rewilding your garden with native plants or switching to a natural lawn. This not only prevents invasive species from escaping into wild areas, but it also supports native plants and animals, such as pollinators, which are vital for healthy ecosystems.

The post received several comments from people who were equally distressed by the scene in the park.

"Always hate to see that sort of thing just go by unnoticed. This is the kind of loss that hurts the most," wrote one commenter.

Another added, "Wish you well on your fight."

