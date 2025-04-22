State provides over $1 million to address pressing issue affecting critical waterways: 'Highest priority'

Hope springs in the effort to control invasive plants thanks to new funding for northeast Indiana's lakes.

As WANE 15 reported, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources has awarded grants to help tackle the issue. Curly leaf pondweed, starry stonewort, and Eurasian water milfoil are among the plants negatively impacting the growth of native species and harming aquatic animals.

Fifty-three lakes and streams will receive the $1.1 million in funding through the Lake and River Enhancement Program. According to WANE 15, the DNR spends around $1 million annually to control Eurasian water milfoil alone.

While removing invasive species is an important aspect of the LARE Program, the DNR has stated that sediment and logjam removal projects are the "highest priority," as these efforts reduce bank erosion on Indiana lakes. Jones Lake in Noble will receive the largest grant — $100,000 — to address sediment removal.

These initiatives are vital for improving water quality, enhancing recreational activities, and protecting Indiana's native aquatic ecosystem.

While these efforts are ongoing, it is important to understand how invasive plant species threaten not only lakes but also home gardens.

Native plants can play a crucial role in landscaping, helping prevent invasives from taking root and spreading. They also support essential pollinators. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, these creatures are vital for the growth of 35% of the world's food crops.

Native plants can save gardeners time and money on maintenance, and they may even lower water bills. Because they are well suited to local soil and weather conditions, native plants are far less thirsty than typical monoculture lawns, which means less water is required to keep them looking lush.

Eco-friendly and low-maintenance lawn replacement options such as clover and buffalo grass can also help keep invasive species at bay. These ground covers don't need to be mowed often like regular turf, eliminating the need for a polluting gas-powered lawnmower.

Reactions to the LARE funding have been positive. The Hamilton Lake Association shared its appreciation, per WANE 15: "Thanks to the DNR for all they do to help protect this natural resource."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.