Man faces severe penalties after posting video of cruel act on social media: 'Legal proceedings are being completed'

Authorities in Pakistan arrested a man after he allegedly threw an endangered creature into floodwaters.

What happened?

The Express Tribune reported that a man in Lahore saw an Indian pangolin and allegedly threw the animal into floodwaters before posting about the act on social media. Authorities later identified the alleged suspect and arrested him.

Photo Credit: iStock

The Indian pangolin, one of the most endangered animals in Pakistan, is one of the most trafficked wildlife creatures in the world, primarily for its scales and meat. As a result of trafficking and changes to its habitat, the animal has all but disappeared from its home region, and the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List has declared the pangolin endangered. Conservationists have also warned that the pangolin population could decline by 50% within the next 20 years.

As such, alleged acts of animal cruelty, such as this one, are subject to strict punishment in Pakistan. The Express Tribune reported that Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb stated: "Legal proceedings are being completed on an urgent basis."

Why is this event concerning?

Animal cruelty of any kind is concerning, as the harm people cause to animals can result in injury and death.

In the case of the Indian pangolin, its endangered status means that each pangolin discovered should be protected to help maintain its population, rather than contributing to its further decline. This animal plays an important role in the ecosystem where it lives, as the pangolin can consume approximately 70 million insects each year.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

By consuming so many insects, the pangolin acts as a natural pest control for the region where it resides, saving people and crops from harm caused by these pests. This animal species also helps to improve soil quality, benefiting crops and native plants in the region.

If populations continue to decline, the result will be a wildly out-of-balance ecosystem that could lead to millions more pests in the area, contributing to illness and crop damage.

What's being done to protect the Indian pangolin?

Federal and Sindh wildlife laws protect the Indian pangolin, although these laws may not be doing enough, as the species remains under severe threat of endangerment because of poaching, trafficking, and habitat destruction.

However, scientists and conservationists are making efforts to save all pangolin species through the mapping of their current population sizes and distribution, providing education to wildlife authorities on ways to combat wildlife trafficking, and educating the public about these creatures.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.