Authorities make startling discovery during routine inspection — here's what they found

Indian authorities are celebrating a big win after uncovering a massive haul of turtles during a routine traffic investigation, stopping a brazen attempt at animal trafficking.

What's happening?

According to Ommcom News, authorities at the Kamarguda Village Culvert in the Malkangiri district stopped a suspicious-looking motorcycle and made a startling discovery.

They found 51 Indian flapshell turtles stuffed into a pair of gunny bags. The turtles were being transported from Vemullarai to Odisha for trading and consumption.

Authorities charged two men, Suraj Mandal and Jayanta Bachhad, with violating the Wildlife Protection Act.

Why is animal trafficking concerning?

While the Indian flapshell turtle is not an endangered or threatened species, it is a protected one under India's Wildlife Protection Act.

They fall under Schedule I in the act, meaning they cannot be hunted, poached, killed, or traded, and anyone caught committing any offense will not be granted bail.

According to the Wildlife Conservation Society in India, the flapshell turtle is the most trafficked turtle in the country, despite these protections, and it is highly coveted for its meat.

The illegal capture and shipping of wildlife remains a lucrative global business, even with the considerable risks attached. Unfortunately, trafficking puts many already threatened species under even greater risk of population destruction.

What's being done about animal trafficking?

While trafficking remains a massive problem, the good news is that authorities in India and around the world are cracking down hard on the practice.

Indian authorities in Odisha uncovered multiple leopard skins being smuggled, while a massive bird-trafficking syndicate was busted in Chennai.

Meanwhile, in California, the Department of Fish and Wildlife busted large-scale poaching operations of endangered sturgeon and salmon, while Spanish authorities stopped a massive trafficking ring that featured 17 different endangered species in the haul.

As countries work harder to stop trafficking, it will get tougher and tougher for smugglers to continue.

