Experts celebrate as trail cameras capture footage of rare bird species thriving in remote forest: 'It's heartening to see'

by Drew Jones
Photo Credit: iStock

Bird lovers, break out your binoculars. A rare bird species was spotted in a forest in eastern India thanks to camera traps, also known as trail cameras. Trail cameras have become a great tool for wildlife scientists and biologists, and they've also become a great resource for teaching youth about animals and how they interact within their ecosystems.

Environmental Force At Grass Root Level (ENFOGAL), a non-governmental group working out of the Ukhrul District of India, made the discovery after placing trail cameras around the town of Shirui, India, to see what they would find.

The cameras caught a Blyth's Tragopan on camera, a rare bird from the same family as pheasants and turkeys. According to BirdLife, the species is considered vulnerable, with populations decreasing.

"Once again, we have been fortunate to capture an image of a rare species thanks to the use of camera traps," the organization shared on Instagram. "Shirui is truly emerging as a promising haven for bird enthusiasts, and it's heartening to see such precious wildlife being documented and appreciated."

Trail cameras have been integral in the conservation of endangered wildlife species. They provide critical data on the presence, numbers, and behaviors of animals, helping surrounding communities inform their conservation strategies. Vox reported on how cameras set up in the mountain regions of Sonora, Mexico, have been helping save the lives of the jaguar population as well as the other felines that call the Northern Jaguar Preserve home.

This initiative not only aids in tracking these species but also fosters community engagement by compensating ranchers for images captured on their land, promoting coexistence and expanding protected habitats. At one time, ranchers were commonly known to kill jaguars because they were a threat to their livestock.

The resurgence of endangered species contributes to better ecosystems, which directly impacts humans. Healthy ecosystems support biodiversity, which in turn ensures better food systems.

It's pretty amazing what a few trail cameras can reveal. Not only are they helping conservationists keep tabs on rare and vulnerable species, but they're also getting local communities involved in protecting their wildlife neighbors and the world around them.

