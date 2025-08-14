Experts thrilled after seldom-seen creature captured on camera in tropical rainforest: 'Preserve our ... heritage for future generations'

Ornithologists view sightings such as this year's as significant for "understanding the status and distribution of this species."

Sometimes the sight of an unassuming gray-purple bird can become a sign of hope for wildlife, as it did recently when a photographer recorded a rare pale-capped pigeon in Northeast India.

The uncommon pigeon, which is classified as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, was photographed in Dehing Patkai National Park in the state of Assam, as Northeast Now reported in July.

Chandra Mohan Patowary — the state's minister for environment, forest, and climate change — shared the pigeon's picture on Facebook, crediting wildlife photographer Bitupan Kolong and highlighting the national park's status as "a vital refuge for this lesser-seen species."

Northeast Now reported widespread admiration for the post about the often silvery-crowned species, which is also known as the purple wood pigeon. This tropical and subtropical forest dweller lives mostly among treetops in parts of India, Bangladesh, and Southeast Asia.

According to the IUCN, the pigeon's numbers are decreasing due to poorly understood threats that likely include hunting, habitat loss, and habitat fragmentation caused by various forest-clearing activities.

This makes protected areas such as Dehing Patkai National Park particularly meaningful. The sanctuary, which only became a national park in 2021, is often called the "Amazon of the East" for its thick tropical rainforest.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Northeast Now reported that ornithologists view sightings such as this year's as significant for "understanding the status and distribution of this species."

Around the world, photographers and automated trail cameras have been important for capturing videos of rare species as well as still photography.

In some cases, photographic monitoring of habitats can help people determine the needs and record the successes of management efforts. It can also encourage people to take action to preserve wildlife.

According to Northeast Now, Patowary praised wildlife photographers and the staff at the forest, noting that events such as the recording of the pigeon highlight the need to "preserve our green heritage for future generations."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.