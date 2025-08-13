Judge delivers powerful statement with prison sentence for unrepentant criminal: 'We will not tolerate'

"This is a great result for the council against one of our area's most prolific offenders."

An Englishman was just sentenced to over a year in prison for deliberately dumping waste after ignoring multiple orders to stop.

A man in South Gloucestershire, UK, was sentenced to 54 weeks in prison for multiple waste-related offences and breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO). Tom Pleass, 31, of Cherington in Yate, pleaded guilty to these offenses in early July.

South Gloucestershire Council's environmental enforcement officers easily found several instances of illegal dumping as evidence to support their case against Pleass. Not to mention, this was the second time Pleass had a waste-related run-in with the law.

"The Judge was unimpressed with Pleass offending as soon as he left court previously," reported South Gloucestershire Newsroom.

In 2023, Pleass was convicted for illegal dumping and "other environmental offences," said Newsroom, and was released with a CBO, which meant that he was at high risk of being jailed again if his behavior continued. However, Pleass continued to run his illegal business.

Illegal waste disposal is far more than an eyesore or a nuisance; it's a risk to public health. Waste contaminates soil, pollutes waterways, and can harm wildlife.

Moreover, it makes it difficult for legitimate waste management systems, and it is disadvantageous to law-abiding citizens and businesses. Waste criminals operate under the radar, offering "cheap" removal services to unknowing consumers that cut corners and ignore environmental regulations — implicating their clients in the process.

Councillor Sean Rhodes, environmental enforcement officer at South Gloucestershire Council, said: "This is a great result for the council against one of our area's most prolific offenders. We will not tolerate illegal waste activity in South Gloucestershire and we want to send the clear message that anyone found flouting the law will be brought before the courts."

South Gloucestershire Council's decisive legal action makes clear that environmental laws matter, and anyone found breaching them will face real consequences. This case also builds faith in the South Gloucestershire community that the government is willing to hold criminals accountable for crimes that deeply affect public health.

Combating the changing climate doesn't only happen at a global level or through federal policies. It also happens in our own backyards.

The councillor added an important public safety announcement: "Our advice to residents is to be wary of businesses or people advertising waste clearances on social media sites such as Facebook. There are a number of legitimate options for waste removal, including the council's large household waste collection service."

Pleass's clients may not have realized they were partaking in an illegal service; that's why leadership and education are critical priorities for local governments.

"Prosecutions like these protect our environment and create cleaner and safer places for our communities," concluded Rhodes.

