Man faces hefty fine after illegally dumping truckloads of waste in forest — and this wasn't the first time

While most of us know better than to litter, some people have to learn the hard way.

A man was caught illegally dumping waste in a forest in Wales and fined £2,270 ($2,923).

He was "sentenced for fly-tipping in Dyfi Forest near Pantperthog following an investigation that began when his truck was spotted entering the area on three separate occasions in July last year," per the North Wales Chronicle.

The man denied littering, also known as fly-tipping, and claimed he "had been in the area to shoot rabbits despite only being in the forest for a few minutes on each occasion," according to the North Wales Chronicle.

It didn't help his case that he was caught on camera. Despite his denial, he pleaded guilty and was fined nearly $3,000. Hopefully, this was a lesson learned and the man won't litter again.

Littering may not seem like a big deal. What harm could come from one piece of trash? But it's not just one piece of trash. Globally, people litter more than 7 million tons of waste each year, per Ridly. That means billions of pounds of trash end up in our rivers, lakes, and oceans, contaminating waterways, damaging habitats, and killing marine life.

If all 8 billion of us picked up just one piece of litter a day, we could collectively pick up over 2 trillion pieces of trash per year.

If you're looking to make a difference, dedicate an hour or a day to picking up trash in your neighborhood. Start or join a beach cleanup, lake cleanup, or community cleanup. Every little piece picked up makes a big difference.

Neil Harrison, a member of Fly-Tipping Action Wales, a partnership initiative to prevent illegal dumping of waste, told the North Wales Chronicle: "This case highlights our commitment to tackling illegal waste disposal and protecting our natural environment. Our dedicated staff work tirelessly to investigate incidents and bring offenders to justice."

