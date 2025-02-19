  • Outdoors Outdoors

Man's scheme to make quick cash by cutting down trees wreaks havoc in community — here's how it landed him in jail

He trespassed onto private property and chopped the trees down without the owner even knowing.

by Juliana Marino
In Iredell County, North Carolina, a man was recently arrested for illegally cutting down trees and selling the remaining wood. Queen City News reported that 36-year-old Jonathan Ray Lowman was chopping down trees near Amity Hill Road without permission. 

While Lowman claims he had permission to cut down the trees, officials said he trespassed onto private property and chopped the trees down without the owner even knowing. Lowman cut down numerous trees, resulting in damage worth thousands of dollars, per reports by Queen City News. 

What's worse, Lowman reportedly made money off illegally cutting down the trees by selling the stolen wood to a local business.

According to deputies in the Sheriff's County Office, the chopped trees fell onto power lines and a parked car, damaging both. Amity Hill Road had to be closed for several hours to repair the damage.

Lowman was charged with the following: felony larceny, felony obtaining property by false pretenses, misdemeanor injury to trees/crops/lands, and misdemeanor injury to real property.

Unfortunately, incidents like this have been reported across the country. Homeowners have filed complaints after their neighbors have trespassed onto their property and chopped down their trees without their permission. 

Trees not only benefit the local ecosystem and environment but also increase homeowner's property value. According to the Arbor Day Foundation, planting trees on your property can increase its value by 3-15%.

Having a beloved tree destroyed is heartbreaking and frustrating. Luckily, though, homeowners who find themselves in this unfortunate situation can seek legal help to at least get compensated for the loss of property value. 

Climate awareness begins by having an understanding and appreciation for nature. Learning about the essential role trees play in providing habitats for wildlife and keeping our planet cool can hopefully prevent individuals from harming natural landscapes. 

x