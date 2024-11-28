Aerial photos expose wealthy homeowners after they chop down forests for beachside view: 'This is ridiculous'

"It's clear that respect for this place has taken a backseat to greed and expansion."

While a lot of people in the world have prioritized helping our environment, there are still many who haven't. One Redditor shared aerial photos of a piece of property near a protected park, showing the landowners recently tore down part of the forest just to get a better view.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor raised a discussion in the r/Rochester subreddit asking, "Does the fact that people can develop always mean they should?" The post was titled, "Cutting down thousands of trees 'for the view' next to protected Devil's Cove."

In the photos, a home sits amid a dense forest, with a wide strip of chopped-down trees cutting a path between the house and the bay.

The original poster wrote, "The bay deserved far more protection, but it's clear that respect for this place has taken a backseat to greed and expansion."

The area mentioned is Devil's Cove Park, located on Irondequoit Bay in New York. The 18-acre park was acquired by Monroe County in 2000, and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has listed the Irondequoit Bay ecosystem as one of the highest priorities for preservation.

According to CITY magazine, Monroe County parks director Patrick Meredith said, "Those 18 acres are going to be left natural. We're not going to build or put in a parking lot. We're going to have just a trail to it, and it will be left for birding and pollinators in the area."

Conservation and preservation are critical as we navigate the effects of rising global temperatures and the climate crisis. Trees help produce and clean our air, and they provide homes to wildlife — some of which are already endangered.

Development has destroyed habitats for thousands of animals, and cutting down trees simply to get a better view could be dangerous for the wildlife and plant life in the area.

Other Redditors were angry about seeing the demolished part of the forest.

One user wrote, "Can't we just leave things alone?"

Another user added, "The towns and county should do a better job of protecting the bay."

One Redditor pointed out, "Humans as a whole should be planting trees as much as possible … this is ridiculous."

