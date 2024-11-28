  • Outdoors Outdoors

Aerial photos expose wealthy homeowners after they chop down forests for beachside view: 'This is ridiculous'

"It's clear that respect for this place has taken a backseat to greed and expansion."

by Jenna Reilly
"It's clear that respect for this place has taken a backseat to greed and expansion."

Photo Credit: Reddit

While a lot of people in the world have prioritized helping our environment, there are still many who haven't. One Redditor shared aerial photos of a piece of property near a protected park, showing the landowners recently tore down part of the forest just to get a better view. 

"It's clear that respect for this place has taken a backseat to greed and expansion."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"It's clear that respect for this place has taken a backseat to greed and expansion."
Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor raised a discussion in the r/Rochester subreddit asking, "Does the fact that people can develop always mean they should?" The post was titled, "Cutting down thousands of trees 'for the view' next to protected Devil's Cove."

In the photos, a home sits amid a dense forest, with a wide strip of chopped-down trees cutting a path between the house and the bay. 

The original poster wrote, "The bay deserved far more protection, but it's clear that respect for this place has taken a backseat to greed and expansion."

The area mentioned is Devil's Cove Park, located on Irondequoit Bay in New York. The 18-acre park was acquired by Monroe County in 2000, and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has listed the Irondequoit Bay ecosystem as one of the highest priorities for preservation. 

According to CITY magazine, Monroe County parks director Patrick Meredith said, "Those 18 acres are going to be left natural. We're not going to build or put in a parking lot. We're going to have just a trail to it, and it will be left for birding and pollinators in the area."

Watch now: How the NBA is making layups in the sustainability game

Conservation and preservation are critical as we navigate the effects of rising global temperatures and the climate crisis. Trees help produce and clean our air, and they provide homes to wildlife — some of which are already endangered.

Development has destroyed habitats for thousands of animals, and cutting down trees simply to get a better view could be dangerous for the wildlife and plant life in the area. 

Other Redditors were angry about seeing the demolished part of the forest. 

🗣️ Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

🔘 Definitely 👍

🔘 Only in some areas ☝️

🔘 No way 👎

🔘 I'm not sure 🤷

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

One user wrote, "Can't we just leave things alone?"

Another user added, "The towns and county should do a better job of protecting the bay."

One Redditor pointed out, "Humans as a whole should be planting trees as much as possible … this is ridiculous."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x