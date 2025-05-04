Man faces more than 15 years in prison after chainsaw rampage destroys $350,000 worth of trees: 'Profoundly disturbing'

"What took years to grow only took minutes to destroy."

A man is facing several charges after being accused of illegally cutting down several trees in the Los Angeles area, per The Washington Times.

According to a press release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, Samuel Patrick Groft used a chainsaw to chop down eight trees in downtown L.A. Police say that surveillance footage revealed the alleged suspect, who was spotted wearing all black and riding a BMX-style bike.

Groft has been charged with eight felony counts of vandalism that caused nearly $350,000 worth of damage. If found guilty, he faces more than 15 years in state prison.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman emphasized the significance of the alleged crimes. "What took years to grow only took minutes to destroy," Hochman said in the press release.

"Trees not only provide shade and comfort but nourish those who live and work in our communities," he added. "Selfish and senseless acts that strip away a vital piece of our ecosystem are profoundly disturbing and my office will prosecute anyone who engages in such criminal conduct to the fullest extent of the law."

For residents who live in urban areas, trees can improve air quality, reduce heat and help manage stormwater. In addition, trees can also offer numerous health benefits. It has long been noted that trees can potentially boost mental health and even lead to cardiovascular improvements.

During a press conference on April 24, Los Angeles Councilmember Ysabel Jurado admonished the destruction of the trees. "Over the weekend, downtown L.A. suffered from an unconscionable act of vandalism when someone cut down several trees in the public right-of-way," Jurado said.

"For many of our downtown L.A. residents, the public right-of-way is their front yard, it is their backyard. So the loss of these trees is personal," Jurado added.

Jurado then explained that the city would quickly act to replace two trees for every one that had been cut down. "No one could have foreseen this random act of violence. But here's the thing about downtown L.A. and this community: It's resilient, it's dynamic, and it's ever-evolving," Jurado said.

"And this is not the first time the community here in downtown L.A. has put their hands together to fix the problems and make their own solutions."

