Businessman hit with hefty penalty after aerial footage exposes disturbing scheme: 'We take this type of unlawful conduct seriously'

"We … hope this sentence serves as a clear warning to people."

by Simon Sage
An Australian man was charged with illegally storing tires and faced steep fines for his actions.

Photo Credit: iStock

An Australian man has been charged with illegally storing tires and faces steep fines as a result, the Queensland Department of the Environment, Tourism, Science and Innovation reported.

Wayne Simmons of Wacol, Queensland, was investigated by DETSI for storing over 1,000 tons of used tires. This investigation followed a long history of environmental noncompliance. Simmons was ordered to remove the tires, but instead, he started shredding them without a license. 

This led to the department prosecuting him for carrying out an environmentally relevant activity without authority and contravening an environmental protection order. Simmons pleaded guilty to the charges and was fined AU$50,000 ($32,587). 

Illegal tire dumping is a common enough problem found in North Carolina, New York, Northamptonshire, and elsewhere worldwide. Tires pose a distinct fire hazard, but that's just the start.   

Tires are a major source of microplastics. The International Union for Conservation of Nature estimates that about 28% of the microplastics in the ocean come from tires. These particles can, in turn, find their way into human food supplies. Once ingested, microplastics can contribute to increased risks to digestive, endocrine, renal, circulatory, immune, neurological, and reproductive health. 

Knowing your recycling options can help ensure tires are disposed of as cleanly as possible, but it takes strong government policies and enforcement to ensure standards are kept up. Authorities were pleased with the final outcome of the case in Queensland. 

"We take this type of unlawful conduct seriously and hope this sentence serves as a clear warning to people who think they can ignore their environmental obligations," said DETSI Executive Director of Waste and Enforcement Services Jackie McKeay. "Tires that are not properly managed and stored can pollute our soil and waterways, threaten native animals, damage fragile ecosystems, and can pose a significant fire risk."

"Unlicensed waste activities not only present significant environmental risks, but also unfairly undercut lawful operators who meet their environmental obligations to protect the environment."

