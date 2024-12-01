National park charges professional athlete after illegal attempt to set record: 'A very public violation'

The running enthusiast shared publicly on his Strava account — a social media hub for outdoor lovers — that he had chosen to utilize switchbacks.

The outdoors is a great opportunity for exploration and recreation. Many flock to the National Park System within the United States to bask in the fresh air and open spaces that promote visitor well-being. However, some visitors may pass designated areas, disregarding their safety and that of others.

According to an article by the Jackson Hole News & Guide, one renowned runner, Michelino Sunseri, has come under fire after an Instagram post made by The North Face was taken down as it was discovered the athlete influencer used switchbacks to attempt a hiking record at Grand Teton National Park, breaking National Park Service laws in the process.

Park authorities prohibit unruly tourist behavior such as switchbacks — zigzagging a trail while ascending a slope so that the gradient becomes more gradual — as it may lead to soil erosion and damage local biodiversity. Sunseri was issued a court date because of the incident.

🗣️ Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"It was a very public violation of NPS regulations … in association with his effort to achieve the fastest known time goal," public information officer Emily Davis told Jackson Hole News & Guide.

During Labor Day weekend, Sunseri reportedly trekked the 13,775-foot Grand Teton in a little under three hours, allegedly the fastest time to date. However, the running enthusiast shared publicly on his Strava account — a social media hub for outdoor lovers — that he had chosen to utilize switchbacks, resulting in a debate about the appropriateness of doing so for speed.

The North Face took down the photos of Sunseri when they were criticized for enabling the incident by leaving the photos on their account, which was seen as promoting illegal activity to the over 5 million social media followers of the outdoor company.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

While Sunseri has been charged for national park violations, the photographers who took the photos have been spared as they didn't meet enough criteria to be charged as well.

Respect for national parks is crucial to preserve their natural beauty. Unfortunately, tourists have shown a lack of respect for these areas. These actions harm the local biodiversity amid rising temperatures, as well as disrupt others who wish to enjoy the park responsibly. Visitors need to leave natural areas as they were found, such as proper trail maintenance and respect for natural habitats, so that all those today can enjoy the wonder national parks give us.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.