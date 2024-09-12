National park visitor captures disappointing and dangerous behavior of tourists during bear encounter: 'No respect at all'

Respect maintains both community and harmony. Therefore, it's disappointing when that harmony is damaged or disturbed.

A viral video posted on the Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) Instagram account captures a prime example of disrespect when national park visitors showcased dangerous behavior during a bear encounter.

Originally taken by Shane (@theshaneco), the video shows a bear attempting to evade visitors and their cameras as it crosses the parked vehicle-heavy road in Yellowstone National Park to find some solitude in the natural landscape.

Incidents at national parks in the United States are not new, unfortunately. For example, one video showed a family also at Yellowstone getting dangerously close to a herd of bison, including calves, just to take a picture. Bison can be very unpredictable and protective, especially around their young, making this behavior risky for the family and potentially other animals.

Another incident involved a tourist at Utah's Valley of the Gods who was seen throwing rocks from a rock formation, which could have caused serious accidents and environmental damage. This kind of behavior disturbs habitats and leads to increased rates of erosion.

Rising global temperatures have affected patterns for many beloved animals, including bears. This has led to more encounters between bears and humans, sometimes with concerning results.

For example, a recent study found that Himalayan brown bears in India are consuming large amounts of garbage, including plastic and glass, which can cause severe ailments and even shorten their lifespan. Efforts are being made to address these problems, such as installing bear-proof trash cans. In resolving the issue, it's crucial to be mindful of the wildlife that roam our national parks.

Every year, many tourists flock to national parks across the United States in hopes of connecting with nature and loved ones. According to EarthShare, national parks support a wide assortment of critical needs such as biodiversity, preserving endangered species, acting as a source of clean water, and helping to reduce the impacts of natural disasters.

In keeping with the rules and regulations set by the National Park Service, including learning about the connection between its beloved wildlife and the conservation of our natural resources, we can generate the respect every inhabitant deserves at our favorite scenic getaways.

"So very sad for the bears and other wildlife. No respect at all," wrote one Instagram user.

"Poor bear," commented another.

