Authorities uncover criminal operation after intercepting unauthorized vehicle: 'In my previous tenure, [this] was never a concern'

Authorities seized seven vehicles in the bust of an illegal mining operation in India.

As Kashmir Life reported, police in Jammu and Kashmir raided an illegal mining operation near Rambiara Nallah, a vital waterway in the region. According to officials, the operation utilized five tractors and two dump trucks to extract and transport valuable minerals. The suspects allegedly acted without proper documentation.

Illegal mining has become a significant problem in Jammu and Kashmir, causing severe environmental damage. This includes water contaminated with toxic chemicals such as mercury and cyanide, which are used to process minerals. These chemicals are sometimes handled with little to no safety precautions, leading to major health risks for workers on top of contamination concerns.

Mining operations also can churn up massive amounts of sediment. This could result in habitat loss for countless species, harming biodiversity and jeopardizing vulnerable food chains. The constant removal of sand and gravel during mining operations can also increase erosion in riverbeds. This may make nearby areas more vulnerable to floods, affecting people and communities as well as potentially damaging roads, bridges, and other infrastructure.

Illegal mining has been an ongoing issue in Jammu and Kashmir. Over the last few years, authorities have intensified crackdowns on illegal operations, leading to frequent seizures of vehicles and arrests.

According to the Kashmir Observer, the subject was a key topic of discussion during a recent review meeting of the Mining Department at the Civil Secretariat. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called for increased cooperation among agencies and sweeping reforms to stem the practice and its negative impacts.

"In my previous tenure, illegal mining was never a concern. With the technological tools now available, any such activity is only possible if there's collusion at the lower level. The department must use these systems effectively to eliminate that possibility," Abdullah said.

