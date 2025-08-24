Company forced to shut down after officials uncover illegal operation: 'Putting lives at risk'

"If our staff hadn't gone above and beyond their duty, [this] could have continued unnoticed."

A judge in North Carolina has ordered a mining company to shut its doors after it was determined to be operating illegally.

As the Carolina Journal reported, a Superior Court judge ruled that Horizon 30 LLC was running a mining operation without environmental permits along the Nolichucky River in Mitchell County. As a result, the company was ordered to immediately cease operations.

The North Carolina Department of Labor uncovered the illegal mining operation after an official visited the site. The official was completing a request from the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration to provide miner safety training on location.

However, the official spotted a number of "irregularities" at the site and asked to see the mining operation's state environmental permit.

In a press release, Luke Farley, North Carolina's Commissioner of Labor, applauded the actions of the department.

"This is exactly why I've made it a priority to support and empower our field staff," Farley said in a statement. "Their experience, judgment, and vigilance are critical to keeping workers safe and enforcing the law.

For mining operations, not having the proper environmental permits can not only lead to potential ecological concerns, but it can also jeopardize human lives. This could result in habitat destruction, water contamination, air pollution, and exposure to toxic substances.

Without permits, mining activities can also bypass regulations designed to protect vulnerable workers, leading to long-term health issues.

"If our staff hadn't gone above and beyond their duty to protect workers, this illegal operation could have continued unnoticed — putting lives at risk and undermining public trust in our regulatory system," added Farley.

The Carolina Journal noted that in addition to shutting down, the judge also ruled that Horizon 30 could not remove any materials from the work site. The mining company is also required to submit a reclamation plan while it seeks to obtain proper environmental permits.

If the company is unable to follow through with the judge's orders, it could be held in civil or criminal contempt.

