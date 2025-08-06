Lawmaker proposes major crackdown on controversial mining practice: 'Could sink and be underwater'

In an effort to prevent further harm to the environment, one lawmaker in the Philippines is proposing a sweeping ban on the mining of black sand.

The move would not only ban mining activities but also crack down on dredging operations that are allegedly targeting black sand.

As reported by Inquirer.net, Leila de Lima, a member of the House of Representatives of the Philippines, filed House Bill 1843, also known as the Anti-Black Sand Mining Act. The legislation would permanently ban all mining related to black sand.

The bill states that people found guilty of continued black sand mining along coastal areas and river deltas would face stiff prison sentences ranging from six years to 12 years. Offenders would also be subject to hefty fines between $17,000 and $170,000.

"It shall be unlawful for any person, natural or juridical, to engage in black sand or magnetite mining in the coastal areas and river deltas of the country," the bill reads.

Black sand is dark in color and often found near volcanic activity. Its mining involves extracting valuable minerals from sand that has a high concentration of dark-colored, heavy minerals such as magnetite, ilmenite, and zircon. This type of mining often occurs in coastal areas, riverbeds, and other placer deposits where these minerals have accumulated.

While black sand mining can be a source of valuable resources, it can also have significant environmental impacts. Most notably, black sand mining can destabilize shorelines and riverbeds, leading to erosion and habitat loss. This can make coastal areas more vulnerable to flooding and storm surges.

"Studies by environmental groups in areas with black sand mining showed that black sand mining operations contributed to the depletion of fisheries, erosion of land and severe flooding in coastal and riverside communities," De Lima explained. "It is even predicted that areas mined for magnetite or black sand could sink and be underwater within 30 to 70 years as rapid subsidence will highly expose the said areas to flooding and seasonal typhoon."

If the legislation makes its way through the Philippine government and eventually passes, it could have significant economic impacts, especially on communities reliant on mining activity.

While a black sand mining ban would aim to protect the environment, it could lead to an increase in job loss and reduced income for miners and related industries as well as major disruptions in local economies.

