Authorities arrest over 50 people after drone footage exposes illegal operation — here's what's happening

More than 50 individuals have been arrested in Lewisham, South Africa, after police and private security companies collaborated on a major crackdown targeting illegal mining operations, Krugersdorp News reported.

The large-scale bust followed an investigation powered by aerial drone footage, which identified key mining sites and allowed law enforcement to act swiftly.

According to Gauteng Provincial Police spokesperson Dimakatso Sello, the operation was launched to curb the growing security risks linked to illegal mining.

"The operation resulted in multiple arrests and a significant disruption of illegal mining operations," Sello said, per Krugersdorp News.

Along with the arrests, authorities confiscated mining equipment, tools, and other materials being used at the illicit sites.

This is an issue that permeates throughout South Africa. In January, 100 illegal miners tragically died while trapped inside an abandoned gold mine, AP News reported.

The practice continues for one primary reason: It's incredibly lucrative. The industry causes South Africa to lose 3.8 billion dollars each year, nearly 1% of the nation's entire GDP, per the government's website.

That said, illegal mining isn't just in South Africa; it's a global issue. In January, 33 suspected illegal miners were arrested in Nigeria. In May, 123 individuals, along with 136 vehicles, were seized in a similar operation in India.

In addition to exposing workers to hazardous conditions, these operations contribute to broader environmental degradation. Unregulated mining releases harmful substances into the soil, air, and water.

According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, "As more mines open in countries with varying levels of environmental protection, it is increasingly vital that safeguards… are in place before operations proceed."

Some safeguards, luckily, are already being driven forward by organizations like Earthworks and MiningWatch Canada. These groups advocate for safer and more sustainable mining practices, while other initiatives, like the Global Battery Alliance, work to build transparent and ethical supply chains.

As investigations continue, authorities are urging local residents to report suspicious activity and support ongoing efforts to protect both their communities and the environment they depend on.

