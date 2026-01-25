Authorities make shocking discovery after searching suspicious motorcyclist — here's what they found

Kenyan authorities seized close to 90 pounds of illicit elephant tusks from a motorcyclist en route to a potential buyer.

What's happening?

According to The Star, Kenyan authorities arrested a man who was found with 88 pounds of elephant tusks on him while he was traveling through Wamba, Samburu County, in December. Authorities estimated the value of this seizure at Kenya Sh 4 million, or about $31,000.

Just days earlier, Kenyan authorities intercepted two traffickers in Migori Town who were carrying 35 pounds of elephant tusks, valued at Kenya Sh 2.6 million, or just over $20,000.

In October, wildlife authorities caught two traffickers with about $7,500 worth of elephant tusks in their possession.

In 2016, Kenya burned 105 metric tons (231,485 pounds) of elephant tusks at Nairobi National Park — the amount of tusks from about 7,000 elephants.

These tusks were either seized from illegal poaching or sourced from elephants that died naturally, per an NPR report, clearing the country's existing stockpile of potential ivory and stopping it from entering the illegal wildlife trade.

The country wanted to send a clear message: "Ivory has no value, unless it is on an elephant," said Robin Hollister, a pyrotechnics expert, per NPR.

This massive ivory burning event set more than $300 million worth of wildlife products up in flames, destroying any potential benefit that poachers or traders might receive from trafficking them.

Since this display of resistance almost exactly a decade ago, ivory is still unfortunately being traded in the underground market.

Why is illegal wildlife trafficking concerning?

These arrests, and many more, represent Kenya's efforts to disrupt the ivory trade, which has enduring effects on the country's elephant population.

Elephants are evolving to become tuskless or to have smaller tusks — genetic mutations passed on from tuskless mothers or from living in high-trafficked areas, according to National Geographic. Tuskless male elephants in Africa do not tend to be successful in breeding, which limits their genetic transmission.

Elephant tusks are more than an exotic collector's item; elephants use their tusks to find food or water and to protect themselves and their young from predators. Stripping an elephant of its tusks is not only an extremely cruel and painful act, but it also puts an elephant at risk of infection or eventual death.

This act, part of the broader illicit wildlife trade, reflects a lack of regard for nature and wildlife — a negligence reflected in the global network of major crimes it is associated with.

What's being done about illegal poaching?

Zoos across the United States host "Toss the Tusk" events, where the public can surrender any legal or illegal ivory tusks they may possess.

These events, organized by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums' Wildlife Trafficking Alliance and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, help raise awareness of illegal elephant poaching and the illicit ivory trade.

Eliminating the demand for ivory is the only way to devalue this wildlife product and protect the animals that it comes from.

