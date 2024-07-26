Environmental study reveals unexpected consequence of drug trafficking: 'It's a complex, fluid, and dangerous situation'

It's a larger issue than you might think.

Cocaine trafficking is going beyond causing humans harm. It's also threatening the habitats of migratory birds.

According to a study conducted by The University of Alabama, Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Ohio State University, Northern Arizona University, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the habitats in Central America of 67 bird species that migrate there for the winter are at risk of destruction due to cocaine trafficking activities.

What's happening?

Due to increased police pressure and cocaine seizures, the traffickers are being pushed to more remote places. They clear lands for roads, landing strips, and cattle pastures when that happens.

Many migratory bird species live in areas attractive to trafficking activities. According to the UA News Center: "90% of the world's population of federally endangered golden-cheeked warblers and 70% of golden-winged warblers and Philadelphia vireos winter in those vulnerable landscapes."

Dr. Nicholas Magliocca, a professor at The University of Alabama, explained that the research shows the larger scope of the adverse effects of drug trafficking and the way it's being fought.

"You have to do more than reactively chase after the drug traffickers who have nearly unlimited money and power in the region," he said. "No question it's a complex, fluid, and dangerous situation."

Why is drug trafficking destroying migratory birds' habitats concerning?

Birds are essential to the environment and people. While their poop may be an annoyance, it's also a powerful fertilizer, according to Audubon. Birds also distribute "seed-strewn droppings" that sprout new plants. In addition, they are good at getting rid of pests. For example, barn swallows can eat up to 60 insects in an hour.

There is also a threat to human health as habitats are destroyed. The United Nations Foundation points out that as humans get closer to wildlife, there is a higher risk of humans contracting diseases from animals.

"More than 75% of emerging infectious diseases in humans are caused by pathogens that originally circulated in animals, leading to millions of deaths each year," it explained. "According to some estimates, as many as 1.6 million viruses are contained within mammals and birds across the globe."

Some of these diseases are more serious when humans contract them.

What's being done about preserving migratory birds' habitats?

The American Bird Conservancy partners with other organizations to protect migratory bird habitats in Central America and other places. The Conservancy also incentivizes farmers and ranchers to "restore and maintain" these habitats for birds.

Loss of habitat isn't the only threat to birds. In Hawaiʻi, the honeycreeper species is on the brink of extinction at least in part due to its vulnerability to infected mosquitoes. Scientists are trying bold new ideas to help save them. They are releasing millions of carefully selected mosquitoes into the environment from helicopters to keep infected mosquitoes from reproducing.

You can also help protect birds by donating to causes working on real-world solutions.

