Authorities uncover residents engaging in massive illegal operation: 'Seriously blights communities'

In East Sussex, two people have been sentenced for illegally dumping over 1,300 tons of waste between two sites. To put that massive amount of waste into perspective, it's roughly the same weight as the Space Shuttle orbiter when taking off from Earth (around 250,000 pounds).

According to LetsRecycle.com, a spokesperson from the Environment Agency said of the offenders prior to their arrest, "We will pursue and bring before the courts those involved in waste crime which seriously blights communities and the environment, no matter how long it takes."

The environmental impact of dumping trash or waste is no light issue. Soil and water can become contaminated by dumped materials, and the waste can infiltrate wildlife areas, potentially being mistaken for food. Not only can waste immediately destroy ecosystems, but pollution and litter can trickle down and impact humans' food and water supply.

Similar illegal dumping offenses include a recent incident in South Africa, where a municipal sewage truck could be seen seemingly dumping its contents into a stormwater drain. One homeowner even noticed excessive waste within their own neighborhood, showing photos of their neighbor's trash piling up, which invited pests.

Areas like Kinloch, Missouri, have seen years of dumped waste take effect, and are luckily moving forward with clean-up initiatives to get the city back on track.

The two men in East Sussex were reported to have dumped builders' waste and plastics, such as mattresses and artificial grass. With plastic products, the risk of microplastic pollution accompanies the existing issues with litter, as microplastics are tiny particles of plastic which can cause a variety of health issues.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

To do your part in keeping the planet clean, you can make "leave no trace" a rule in your outdoor excursions. To go the extra mile, you can take local action and clean up trash you see in your area.

The two men responsible for the egregious amount of dumped materials have both pleaded guilty, with one facing two years in prison and the other 35 weeks, according to the amount of waste they illegally dumped.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.