Homeowner distraught over neighbor's repeated unsanitary behavior: 'It's just gross'

It can be upsetting when neighbors don't act very neighborly.

A Redditor recently vented their frustrations in r/washingtondc about three separate neighbors causing the same issue — a trash pileup so bad that pests came knocking.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The pictures show trash in multiple locations both in driveways and on the side of roads.

Without proper disposal, trash can build up to a degree that rodents, bugs, and fungi all congregate in droves.

Neighbors like the original poster's can cause unrest in the community by illegally dumping their refuse around communal spaces. Those who try to keep their living places clean are negatively affected by the lack of care their neighbors may have.

"Even if you aren't the one committing the crime, you're still the one paying for it (in more ways than one)," Dumpsters.com said on its blog.

Unchecked waste strewn around human living spaces severely increases the risk of health concerns. This can come from a combination of fumes, diseased bugs and animals, and even a decrease in mental stability.

It isn't just discomfort and a lack of cleanliness that living in and around piles of trash creates either. Illegal dumping greatly affects the environment itself.

Soil and water can become contaminated with waste seepage, local wildlife is affected after consuming the junk, and the risk of a fire increases significantly, Dumpsters.com explained.

Those who live near people who don't dispose of their trash properly have a few avenues to explore as solutions. These can include bringing the issue up to the housing manager or even reporting concerns to the city itself.

Additionally, there are initiatives by community cleanup groups that aim to educate people on the effects excessive trash can have on them. These efforts are crucial to mitigate the continuation of such dumping and keep communities healthier.

Commenters on the original Reddit post voiced their support for the OP's concern and frustration.

One person said: "Trash pickup is a service we all pay for, but the reality is we must advocate for proper cleanup and pickup at times, too. Otherwise, it's bait for rats and rats can cause a lot of property / vehicle damage, if left unchecked."

Others agreed. One person added that it "needs to be reported." They noted: "It's a legitimate and serious issue. On top of the fact it's just gross and extremely inconsiderate and unneighborly of them to do this."

