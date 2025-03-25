Major cleanup underway after decades of illegal dumping plagues community: 'People ... use our city as a trash can'

So far this year, the city has issued 85 summonses, filed 106 charges, and assessed nearly $40,000 in fines.

The city of Kinloch, Missouri, is removing years of illegally dumped waste — including tires, metal scraps, and mattresses — that have plagued the city.

Illegal dumping has been a persistent issue in Kinloch for decades, according to First Alert 4.

"It just continuously gets worse as people continue to use our city as a trash can," said Kinloch City Manager Dr. Justine Blue.

Now, in an effort to reclaim their community, heavy machinery has been deployed to clear away massive amounts of debris. The cleanup is being seen as the first step in a larger plan to revitalize Kinloch and demonstrate that neglected areas deserve investment and protection.

The environmental and public health consequences of illegal dumping are severe.

Piles of waste attract pests, contaminate soil and water sources, and contribute to air pollution. For residents, the presence of perpetual trash piles fosters a sense of neglect, making it harder to attract new businesses and investments that could revitalize the area.

St. Louis has taken steps to address illegal dumping, with 270 cameras monitoring city alleys and an Environmental Investigations Unit actively pursuing offenders. So far this year, the city has issued 85 summonses, filed 106 charges, and assessed nearly $40,000 in fines.

Illegal dumping is a symptom of larger systemic issues, including a lack of accessible waste disposal options and insufficient enforcement.

Individuals can take action to advocate for their communities and combat these environmental and public health issues, reporting illegal dumping to local authorities and advocating for stricter enforcement of waste disposal laws.

Additionally, supporting policies that fund cleanup efforts and community revitalization projects or participating in local cleanup initiatives can help restore neglected neighborhoods.

While the cleanup in Kinloch marks an important step forward, sustainable solutions require continued investment, policy action, and public engagement. By working together, communities can demand accountability and ensure that no neighborhood is treated as a dumping ground.

