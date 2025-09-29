Passerby sparks outrage with video of upsetting scene along highway: 'It's sickening'

A TikToker sparked anger and disbelief online after posting a video that showed huge piles of trash that had been illegally dumped on the side of a highway.

"This is disgusting," the TikToker wrote in the description. "Come on, people. Do better!"

Other TikTokers rushed to the comments to echo the original poster's sentiments.

"I knew the spot as soon as I seen it," said one commenter. "It's sickening. That spot has been like that and worse for years."

"Totally rubbish!" added another, in an apparent pun.

"Wow! No way!" a third commenter chimed in, expressing their disbelief.

According to the original poster, the video had been taken along the Trans Canada Highway near Clarenville. Ironically, OP's video showed the massive amounts of trash right next to a "No Dumping" sign.

The video highlighted the problem of illegal dumping, which harms public health, wildlife, and the environment.

"Illegal dumping is more than just an eyesore — it's a serious environmental and public health issue," said the website for Brazos Valley Trash Valet & Recycling. "When individuals or businesses choose to dispose of waste in unauthorized areas like empty lots, roadsides, or waterways, they contribute to a growing problem that affects communities, wildlife, and the environment."

Harmful substances from illegally discarded materials can seep into the soil and water supplies, potentially causing environmental contamination. Additionally, wildlife sometimes will eat the trash, harming their health.

The presence of illegally dumped waste can also lead to infestations of rodents, insects, and other pests.

In an effort to put a stop to the harmful practice, authorities in many areas have been cracking down, hitting violators with significant fines and, in some cases, more unique forms of punishment.

For example, after he was caught illegally dumping motor oil in a park, a man in Ottawa, Ontario, was ordered to pay a fine of several hundred dollars and forced to dig up the contaminated soil himself.

To help prevent illegal dumping and its harmful impacts on public health and the environment, you can report offenders to authorities when you catch them in the act. You can also pitch in by joining volunteer clean-up crews.

