Homeowner outraged by neighbor's illegal dumping in beloved nature area: 'Completely unacceptable and embarrassing that someone would think this is OK'

The arrival of new neighbors can be a reason for excitement, bringing life to a community and perhaps an opportunity to make friends.

Unfortunately, it could just as easily go the other way, with the latest tenants bringing problems you never quite expected.

One local from a Maryland community thought recent dumping activity in a nearby woodland was the fault of the folks who had just moved in.

They took to Reddit to detail their predicament, calling for advice about what action to take next.

"A new neighbor on Belview who does yard work for a living has been dumping trash, branches, and other waste in the woods behind Mills Park," they said on the r/hagerstown subreddit, sharing video evidence of the discarded items.

They noted that plenty of animals call the area home, including "hawks, waxwings, and at least two species of woodpeckers; and possums, fox, and deer," as well as native plants like mayapples and trillium.

"I hike on its little trail almost daily, and it's a major source of my happiness," they continued. "Not so much now."

They added that tire tracks leading from the dumping site to their neighbor's property suggest that they are the culprits, and they noted that a complaint form has been filled out on the city website.

While not wanting to confront someone who looks "large and angry-looking," they called on the Reddit community for some tips.

"I would collect video evidence of the act then call the police on the non-emergency line," one user said. "If you can't collect video evidence just report what you saw."

Meanwhile, other Redditors sympathized with the situation. "Completely unacceptable and embarrassing that someone would think this is OK," read another comment.

Indeed, in addition to ruining a much-loved green space, the trash will also impact those valuable plants and animals.

Toxic chemicals from the plastic tubs will leach into the soil and hinder plant growth if not cleared up soon, and any small debris that breaks from these buckets could be unknowingly ingested by animals, causing health problems and even death. The impact of both of these issues on the ecosystem could be profound.

Thankfully, at least one community member is keeping watch, and if they get the help they need, they will save a natural paradise in the area that they love.

