Man faces serious repercussions after getting caught in illegal dumping act: 'Parks are shared spaces that need to be kept safe and clean'

It's unclear why the man was dumping the material.

by Katie Dupere
Photo Credit: X

When an Ottawa, Ontario, man was recently caught dumping motor oil in a local park, he didn't just get fined — he was ordered to dig up the damage himself, CTV News Ottawa reported.

On April 3, a bystander contacted officials to report a man dumping oil in a grassy area of Greely West Park in Ottawa. City officers found the man in question and requested that he dig up the area and replace it with new soil and grass seed.

"The individual was cooperative and complied with the officer's request with the help of some of his friends," Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services Director Roger Chapman told CTV News Ottawa.

The man was reportedly fined $260 for "depositing oil with odor in a park" under local law. 

"Parks are shared spaces that need to be kept safe and clean for everyone," Chapman told CTV News Ottawa.

Motor oil is notoriously harmful to the environment, making this case of illegal dumping especially concerning. Used motor oil is sticky with toxic chemicals and heavy metals. It can cling to animals, plants, soil, and more if not disposed of properly. 

Crude oil is also a major source of waterway contamination. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, oil from a single oil change can pollute up to 1 million gallons of fresh water — enough to supply 50 people for an entire year.

Motor oil doesn't wear out; it just gets dirty with metals, chemicals, and debris. With proper treatment, used motor oil can be cleaned and reused, reducing the need to extract and refine new oil, according to the American Petroleum Institute. Recycling used oil saves energy, prevents pollution, and ensures a valuable resource doesn't go to waste.

In this case, it's unclear why the man was dumping the oil, but it was likely the result of a DIY oil change. Knowing how to dispose of used motor oil safely and responsibly is essential for those who perform their own car maintenance. 

The EPA recommends taking used oil to certified recycling centers or automotive repair shops for proper handling and recycling. A quick check of your city's or town's website could also help you find a vetted oil drop-off site. Many auto supply stores, including AutoZone, also accept used motor oil for proper recycling.

