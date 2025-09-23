Authorities uncover illegal scheme taking place in sewer manholes — here's what they found

Two of the men involved in the are in police custody.

Fifteen people were indicted for illegal dumping in western Taiwan, according to the Taipei Times.

Over 1,100 tons of waste were reportedly released into Taichung's municipal sewage systems through manhole covers under the guise of repair work. According to CNA, the goal was to avoid paying processing fees for the waste, which included fertilizer, oil, and sewage. The perpetrators were caught following months of investigation into a suspected collusion between a waste management company and a sewer construction company.

Illegal dumping is the source of numerous issues. For one, dumping fertilizer and human waste in high concentrations can lead to algae blooms. These absorb enough oxygen in the water to strangle local wildlife in a process called eutrophication.

Oil causes extreme damage to marine ecosystems, removing the insulating and hydrophobic qualities of feathers and fur. This creates a hypothermia risk for animals like birds and otters. Oil contamination also negatively affects reproduction in other ocean life. This kind of pollution can even find its way into local water supplies.

The problem is widespread, with illegal oil dumping having been seen in Ontario, California, and the open ocean.

Proper waste disposal is key to avoiding polluting waterways in the first place, and strong laws and enforcement can deter such activities.

Two of the men involved in the case are in police custody, and three were placed on home restrictions. The other 10 were released on bail. Two excavators and nine sewage trucks were confiscated during company property searches.

In an unprecedented move, authorities sold five of the trucks involved in the scheme at auction for NT$8.14 million (over $271,400) in an effort to make an example of such environmental infractions. Illegal gains of NT$5.17 million (over $172,300) were also confiscated.

