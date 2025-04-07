Man allegedly caught red-handed after illegal operation discovered in community water system: 'It's important that we figure out what happened'

A man has been arrested for illegally dumping petroleum in the Smith Canal Waterway in Stockton, California, after a monthslong investigation, per The Stockton Record.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife Law Enforcement Division announced that charges had been brought against David Andrew Sump, including destruction of public property/vandalism, and disposal of hazardous waste. Two additional misdemeanor charges were also filed against Sump, who is alleged to have dumped 280 gallons of waste oil.

California's Office of Spill Prevention and Response, U.S. Coast Guard, Environmental Protection Agency and Stockton Police Department responded to reports of petroleum near the waterway in September.

Authorities worked to clear the mess, including removing contaminated soil, and conducted an investigation, interviewing witnesses and collecting tips from a hotline for the state.

California Statewide Law Enforcement Association President Alan Barcelona said in a press release, "We are grateful to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife personnel who responded to the reports of released petroleum product, to the citizens who used California Department of Fish and Wildlife's tip line, and to the law enforcement investigators who identified a suspect."

Barcelona added, "It is important that we protect our waterways and environment from harmful substances."

The spill caused ongoing issues for humans and wildlife. The Stockton Record reported in October that officials banned eating fish caught in the Smith Canal because of lingering effects, and it is unclear if the ban has been lifted yet.

According to the SFGate, Sump faces jail time and other penalties, including hefty fines, with the maximum civilian penalty for improper hazardous waste disposal running $70,000 per day per violation.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Kristina Werner told the outlet, "There's not a lot of major damage. But this is still a big deal. We don't want people illegally dumping oil. … It's important that we figure out what happened and ensure it doesn't happen again."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







